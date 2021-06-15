The closure in England has been delayed by four weeks as the Covid case rises





As the infections begin to escalate again, the Prime Minister said that the removal of the remaining blockade restrictions in England will be delayed until a higher proportion of the adult population is vaccinated.

Hospitalizations are increasing by up to 61 percent weekly in the northwest. When the roadmap for the unblocking was published it was hoped that on June 21 there would be no restrictions on social relations in England, that theaters, concerts and sporting events could function as much as possible and that nightclubs could be reopened. That will not happen. But restrictions on wedding guests will be limited to only 30, as initially expected. And cared-for residents will be able to visit people for two weeks without having to self-isolate. The promise the government has made today is that it will not re-impose the restrictions it has already removed.



