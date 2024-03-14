Joint Rohingya Response Plan 2024: UK Statement





UK statement delivered at the launch of the Joint Response Plan 2024, organized by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the Government of Bangladesh. High Commissioner Grandi, Director General Pope, Foreign Secretary and Chief Secretary, and colleagues. I would like to begin by acknowledging the significant efforts of the Government of Bangladesh to host almost one million Rohingya refugees for more than six years. I also want to thank our humanitarian partners, their staff and volunteers on the ground, for continuing to provide such a comprehensive response. The UK remains deeply concerned by the Rohingya refugee crisis in Bangladesh and the worsening situation in Myanmar, including the Rohingya in Rakhine State. Their suffering has only been compounded by the escalation of the conflict. We will continue to use our role as pen-holder of the UN Security Council to seek to address the deteriorating situation in Myanmar and push for a long-term solution to the suffering of the Rohingya. Until conditions in Myanmar allow refugees to return voluntarily, safely and with dignity, the UK remains committed to supporting the Rohingya in Bangladesh, as outlined in our pledge at the Global Refugee Forum in December. I am therefore pleased to announce today that the UK is providing an additional £5.2 million in humanitarian aid, including food and cooking gas, to the Rohingya in Cox's Bazar. This brings UK support to Rohingya and neighboring communities in Bangladesh to £379 million since 2017. The UK has also given over £30 million to Rohingya and other Muslim communities in Rakhine State in this period, and we commit to we offer further assistance in 2024. We welcome this year's Joint Response Plan. The response in Bangladesh continues to provide vital assistance and we welcome positive progress, including the completion of the Myanmar curriculum and an increase in skills development opportunities. However, we are deeply concerned by the overall deterioration of conditions for refugees in the past year. As we heard today, defense incidents and insecurity increased significantly; two ration cuts pushed malnutrition to emergency levels, the highest since 2017; and the number of Rohingya undertaking dangerous sea journeys increased by 22%. We all know that globally the gap between humanitarian needs and funding continues to grow. It is therefore essential that the response continues to operate in the most effective and efficient manner possible to meet the needs of those affected. We recognize the challenges faced by the Government of Bangladesh in managing this situation. The UK will continue to work supportively and collaboratively with your government, the Foreign Secretary and the Chief Secretary, taking into account your concerns about the impact of the presence of refugees, in order to find a sustainable way forward. This includes: continued support to the Rohingya and affected communities from Bangladesh;

addressing the worsening protection and security challenges in the camps;

providing safe shelters that protect the Rohingya from cyclones and fires; and,

providing the Rohingya with more self-reliance and less dependence on humanitarian aid. Let me conclude by reiterating the UK's commitment to the Rohingya and the communities that host them, and to working with you all to resolve the root causes of this tragic crisis. Thank you.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/2024-rohingya-joint-response-plan-uk-statement The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos