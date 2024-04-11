International Student Career Days Strengthen Professional Development Syracuse University News





Campus and Community Reaching out globally, Syracuse University Career Services, along with campus partners, strives to have a positive impact on the professional development of every student. Throughout International Student Career Days on Saturday, April 13 and Monday, April 15, students are invited to further ignite their pursuit of a global career through a variety of events. Before participating in the event, students are required to sign up to Handshake. Daniel V. 15 Packserves as a career research specialist at Syracuse University and helps lead International Student Career Days. Pak answers three questions to proactively empower students to get the most out of attending the event. When should students engage with career services?

Don't wait until you're actively looking for a position before engaging with Career Services—the earlier, even as a first-year student, the better. Those who use Career Services receive 1.24 job offers, compared to 1.0 job offers for those who choose not to use Career Services. What actions do you recommend students take before attending International Student Career Days?

In addition to signing up for Handshake, students are encouraged to first understand what they are looking to get out of individual sessions. Examples could be practicing networking skills, growing their professional network with two alumni contacts, or even beginning their professional development journey by learning more. What follow-up actions do you recommend for students after attending the event?

Don't forget to follow the links you made during the sessions. This can be through connecting on LinkedIn, asking additional questions via email or more. Also, remember that Career Services are available year-round. Don't hesitate to contact the team and/or make an appointment to learn more and have your questions answered. For questions or to request accommodation, please contact the Career Services team at Syracuse University. Story by Student Experience Communications Assistant Esteban Quiones 24, SI Newhouse School of Public Communications

