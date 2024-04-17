House Speaker Johnson Moves Forward With Foreign Aid Bill Despite OppositionExBulletin







change the subtitles Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images House Speaker Mike Johnson is moving ahead with a plan to vote on separate bills to provide aid to Ukraine, Israel and US allies in the Indo-Pacific, despite growing criticism from within his own conference. and the imminent threat of being ousted from his post. President Biden said he strongly supports the package of aid bills and urged the House to pass the package this week. The plan is to introduce three individual foreign aid bills; a fourth bill imposing sanctions on Russia, China and Iran; and a fifth bill that includes border security measures, Johnson said in a message to House Republicans on Wednesday. Invoice text for foreign aid invoices was posted on Wednesday afternoon. The addition of a border security bill comes after a number of House Republicans criticized Johnson for abandoning earlier demands to tie Ukraine funds to border provisions. A Senate-passed package that included foreign aid without border provisions has failed in the House. But the change may not be enough to placate hard-line conservatives, who quickly came out against the plan. The four bills related to foreign threats are being reviewed under a procedural “rule,” while the border bill will be reviewed under it. Rep. Ralph Norman, a member of the conservative House Freedom and Rules Committee, said the deal would mean the cap law was “set up to fail.” “With the Ukrainian funding there, then there's a hit,” said Norman, RS.C. “The thing [Democrats] the desire is Ukraine”. Norman suggested he would oppose the larger package rule if it did not include the border security bill. Republican Reps. Chip Roy of Texas and Thomas Massie of Kentucky also sit on the Rules Committee and have spoken out against the plan. The three met with Mayor Johnson on Wednesday to discuss their concerns. Three “No” Republicans on the committee could defeat the motion before it reaches the floor. On the floor, Johnson has almost no room to move within his thin bulk. Roy, who opposes funding Ukraine, said he would vote against the rule because the border “vote” on this package is a dangerously diluted cover vote,” he. wrote on social networks. Typically, the minority does not cast votes to pass rules on the floor. Speaking to reporters Wednesday morning, Democratic House Whip Katherine Clark on Wednesday did not rule out the possibility that Democrats would support the rule in this case, but said her group needs to see the substance of the legislation first. “They have to show us what they're bringing to the floor before we can say, 'This is how we're going to help you do it,'” Clark said. Clark said Democrats' preference would be for a single House vote on the foreign aid package that passed the Senate, but that their priority was passing aid to Ukraine. She added that the provision of $9 billion in humanitarian aid to Gaza and other countries included in the Senate bill is a “red line.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2024/04/17/1245290743/johnson-ukraine-israel-aid-motion-to-vacate-border The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos