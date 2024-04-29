International
People with depression or anxiety may miss out on sickness benefits, UK minister says | Welfare
People with depression or anxiety could lose access to sickness benefits, the work and pensions secretary said, as part of major welfare changes that have been described as an all-out attack on disabled people.
On Monday morning, Mel Stride announced plans to overhaul the way disability benefits work and would address the Commons on the issue later in the day.
In a green paper to be published alongside the Strides Commons statement, ministers will set out plans to change Personal Independence Payments (Pip), the main disability benefit for adults, through changes to the criteria and assessments of suitability.
While he sought to portray the proposals as part of a grown-up conversation about the best form of welfare delivery, he also suggested that the focus on the plan was part of a Tory election strategy designed to put pressure on Labor a general election in which his party is expected to suffer a heavy defeat.
The plans, which will be consulted on over the coming months, also include proposals to move away from a fixed cash benefit system, meaning people with certain conditions will no longer receive regular payments, but instead this approach to treatment if their condition does not include additional expenses.
Stride dismissed suggestions that his government had created the problem by failing to properly provide such care in the first place, saying he was introducing a scheme in which some health support would be provided alongside job coaches.
During an interview on BBC Radio 4's Today program on Monday, Stride was told the Tories were picking on the system they designed themselves in the hope of starting a row over welfare claimants which they hoped could cause a bigger political problem for labor than for those.
As for Labour, Labor has nothing to say about welfare. In fact, the only thing they have said about welfare is that they are very mean about sanctions. They don't think it should be applied in the way we think, which we believe will cost billions of pounds, he replied.
In an interview with the Times, Stride had suggested the proposals would mean people with milder mental health conditions would no longer receive financial support. And they follow a speech in which the Prime Minister announced major changes to the welfare system earlier this month, saying people with less severe mental health conditions should be expected to engage in the world of work.
Stride said the system should not pay people to deal with the ordinary hardships of life and suggested many voters deep down agreed with him.
Describing the changes as perhaps the most fundamental reforms in a generation, he said: There are those who have perhaps milder mental health conditions, or where perhaps there has been a very big move towards labeling certain behaviors as certain. [medical] the conditions attached to it, where in fact the work is the answer or part of the answer.
What we need to avoid is being in a situation where we too readily say: Well, actually, we need you to benefit.
Stride said a whole host of things, such as speech therapy, social care packages and respite care, could be used as alternatives to benefit payments.
He added that the main reason for the changes was to provide better help and not to cut costs, but he acknowledged that cost should be one of the considerations.
James Taylor, executive director of strategy at disability charity Scope, called for an end to the reckless attack on disabled people and to fix the real underlying issues.
It's hard to believe this consultation is about anything other than cutting the benefits bill, regardless of the impact, Taylor said.
Life costs much more for people with disabilities, including people with mental health problems. Threatening to remove the small amount of income that Pip provides will not solve the country's problems.
The government needs to end this reckless attack on disabled people and focus on how to fix the real underlying issues.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/apr/29/people-with-depression-or-anxiety-could-lose-sickness-benefits-pip
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PM Lee Hsien Loong during the joint press conference with Indonesian President Joko Widodo (April 2024)
- Weaver says there's no better way to serve the community | Entertainment
- People with depression or anxiety may miss out on sickness benefits, UK minister says | Welfare
- Does ‘Brain Training’ Really Improve Cognition?
- Ireland reaps $700 million in Brexit tariffs | International exchange
- Islanders are still alive after 2OT winner
- The United States and China are taking advantage of Mexico's manufacturing moment
- Parineeti Chopra recalls her internship at YRF: I arranged interviews for Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma and ordered coffee for them | Bollywood News
- Gucci loves a good beach club
- Trump and DeSantis meet in Miami for their first conversation since Florida governor dropped out of GOP primary
- Inheritance Duties: PM Modi slams Congress' idea of inheritance tax, calls promise of wealth redistribution 'Maoist' ideology
- Prince Harry returns to the UK for the Invictus Games anniversary | uk news