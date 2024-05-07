World news in brief: Human rights in Haiti, 750,000 affected by floods in East Africa, health milestone in Namibia

The experts detailed the wide-ranging effects of violence and lawlessness that have led to chaos across the capital, Port-au-Prince and other areas under gang control this year.

The outbreak of violence in Haiti has resulted in the loss of livelihoods and food insecurity, widespread and multiple displacement, the collapse of education, the breakdown of health care and other essential services, they said.

of Human Rights Council– The appointed experts also highlighted the almost total lack of access to justice due to fear of reprisals and the collapse of the economy.

Fear tactic

Particularly alarming is the use of sexual violence by criminal gangs, which is used as a tactic to instill fear, control territories, extort money and punish communities.

Internally displaced women and girls living in inadequate and unsafe resettlement sites are particularly vulnerable to sexual violence, they said, warning of a sharp increase in their trafficking for purposes of sexual exploitation and sexual slavery.

They also expressed concern over the failure of Haitian authorities to protect vulnerable populations, as well as being actively complicit in gang activities.

“Haiti must return to democratic and constitutional governance based on the principles of respect for human rights, transparency and accountability,” the experts urged.

The experts, who serve in their individual capacity independent of the UN or any national government, called on criminal gangs to immediately end all forms of gender-based violence.

Deadly rains continue to lash East Africa

Hundreds of thousands of lives have been affected by recent heavy rains and massive flooding in parts of East Africa, as the UN continues to provide support to governments across the region.

Reports from the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) indicate that about 750,000 people have been affected by the rains and floods, with 234,000 displaced.

Last week, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was deeply concerned about the loss of life due to major floods in Burundi, Kenya, Somalia, Tanzania and other parts of East Africa.

Cholera risk worsens in Somalia

The rains have affected more than 160,000 civilians in Somalia, leaving 37,000 displaced. UN partners estimate that up to 770,000 Somalis could be affected overall, worsening the ongoing cholera epidemic there, UN spokesman Stphane Dujarric told reporters in New York on Monday.

In Kenya, local authorities warned that over 285,000 lives have been affected so far, with more than 200 deaths reported. In Burundi, more than 180,000 people were affected. In addition, dozens of Rwandans have been killed or injured due to the rains and floods.

The UN and its partners continue to support these East African countries through flood response plans, evacuation efforts and health care, including psychosocial support.

Namibia: Praise for efforts to end mother-to-child transmission of HIV

Namibia has become the first country in Africa and the first high-burden country in the world to achieve a milestone in eliminating mother-to-child transmission of HIV and hepatitis B, World Health Organization.WHO) announced Monday.

WHO has awarded the southern African country silver-level status for progress in reducing hepatitis B and bronze-level status for progress on HIV, in line with its triple elimination initiative to protect the health of mothers and children who it also includes termination of syphilis infections.

Historic achievement

The UN agency certifies a country with silver-level status when 50 percent or more of all newborns are given the hepatitis B vaccine. Bronze certification is awarded when mother-to-child transmission of HIV has been reduced to more than less than five percent.

This is a historic achievement by Namibia that demonstrates the life-saving possibilities of committed political leadership and effective implementation of public health priorities, said Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO regional director for Africa.

The WHO initiative promotes the end of mother-to-child transmission of HIV, syphilis and hepatitis B by encouraging countries to integrate services.

Namibia has met this milestone by taking a truly integrated approach to the HIV response early on, said Etleva Kadilli, UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) regional director for Eastern and Southern Africa.

The country has not treated HIV in isolation as a single disease, but as part of a broader health and development agenda that includes maternal and child health for all.