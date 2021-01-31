Belfast police are treating graffiti targeting Tnaiste as a hate crime





A threat to lynch Tnaiste who appeared yesterday in Belfast is being investigated as a hate crime. The message to Leo Varadkar was sprayed on the wall of a supermarket in Belvoir near Ormeau Road. The PSNI is investigating the threat that emerged between Friday evening and Saturday morning. Locals had already repainted the wall before council workers arrived to clean it yesterday afternoon. There has been widespread condemnation of the incident both north and south of the border. Alliance leader Naomi Long said there was “no excuse” for “absolutely sickly and offensive inscriptions, with clear racist overtones”. Local SDLP MP Claire Hanna says this is just the latest attempt in the area to “raise divisions” over the terms of the Brexit trade deal. Contacted by Belvoir residents upset by words ostensibly borrowed from the Ku Klux clan. Actions like this will continue until we address backward elements like social threats. Words on the walls and words from politicians have consequences – time for leadership and calm pic.twitter.com/DmPEyvddki Claire Hanna (@ClaireHanna) January 30, 2021 Sinn Fin leader Mary Lou Lou McDonald described it as a “dirty, shameful attack” on Mr Varadkar. She added: “The threats and intimidation fueled by sectarianism and racism must be faced by all of us. Together.” Northern Ireland First Deputy Secretary Michelle O’Neill said she was “shocked by the disgusting inscriptions” and condemned the incident. “This is a crime of hatred motivated by prejudice. “His injury is also criminal and anyone with information should contact the police who should investigate,” she added. Fine Gael’s TD Neale Richmond and Josepha Madigan said it was “disgusting” and “totally embarrassing,” respectively. Anyone with information is required to contact PSNI either on Lisburn Road, by submitting a report on its website, or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Main image: The Tnaiste Leo Varadkar in Government Buildings. Credit: Julien Behal







