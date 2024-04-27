2024 Emmy Predictions: Best Comedy Actor





















Are you ready to make your predictions for the 2024 Emmy Awards for Outstanding Comedy Actor? Before you do, be sure to browse our photo gallery featuring the men most likely to win spots in the 76th annual lineup. Naturally, The Bear star Jeremy Allen White He is widely expected to score a second straight win and thus maintain his perfect record at the Emmys. The only other comedy actor nominated for 2023 still in the running this year is Martin Court (Only murders in the building). His teammate and 2022 opponent, Steve Martinis looking to make a comeback, just like the six-time suitor Larry David (Control your enthusiasm) and Jon Cryerwho won in 2012 for Two and a Half Men and now headlines Extended Family. Quadruple winners are also in the running Kelsey Grammer (Frasier) and Jean Larroquette (Night Court), whose respective shows were revived in 2023 after 19 and 30 years. Larroquette earned his four Night Court wins as a supporting actor, but has experience in this category as a nominee in 1994 for the NBC show that bore his name. This year, the most likely newcomers to the category are Theo James (Gentlemen), Jharrel Jerome (I'm a Virgo), and DPharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation dogs). Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”) – Season 2 Image credit: Chuck Hodes/FX Network: FX Role: Carmy Berzatto, an award-winning chef who takes on the heavy responsibility of running her deceased brother's sandwich shop in Chicago. History of the Emmys:

Won for season 1 (2023)

Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”) – Season 3 Image Credit: Hulu Network: Hulu Role: Oliver Putnam, a theater director who teams up with his neighbors to solve murder mysteries. History of the Emmys:

Nominated for seasons 1-2 (2022-2023)

Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”) – Season 3 Image Credit: Hulu Network: Hulu Role: Charles-Haden Savage, an agoraphobic actor who teams up with his neighbors to solve murder mysteries. History of the Emmys:

Nominated for season 1 (2022)

Larry David (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”) – Season 12 Image credit: HBO Network: HBO Role: Larry David, a fictionalized version of the actor who continually finds himself in uncomfortable situations. History of the Emmys:

Nominated for seasons 3-5 and 7-9 (2003-2004, 2006, 2010, 2012, 2018)

Theo James (“The Gentlemen”) – Season 1 Image credit: Kevin Baker/Netflix Network: Netflix Role: Eddie Horniman, a duke who discovers that his newly inherited estate is home to a massive cannabis empire.

Jharrel Jerome (“I’m a Virgo”) – Season 1 Image credit: Pete Lee/Prime Video Network: Prime Video Role: Cootie, a 13-foot-tall teenage protégé who experiences the real world for the first time.

Kelsey Grammer (“Frasier”) – Season 1 Image credit: Paramount+ Network: Paramount+ Role: Frasier Crane, a psychiatrist who leaves his hometown of Seattle to return to Boston to repair his relationship with his son. History of the Emmys (referring to the original “Frasier” which ran from 1993 to 2004):

Earned for seasons 1-2, 5, 11 (1994-1995, 1998, 2004)

Nominated for seasons 3-4, 6-9 (1996-1997, 1999-2002) Note: Grammer was also nominated for playing Crane in “Cheers” (1988, 1990) and “Wings” (1992).

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (“Reserve Dogs”) – Season 3 Image credit: FX Network: FX Role: Bear Smallhill, a Native American teenager who seeks direction after leaving high school.

Kayvan Novak (“What We Do in the Shadows”) – Season 5 Image credit: FX Network: FX Role: Nandor the Relentless, an ancient Iranian vampire living in present-day New York.

Matt Berry (“What We Do in the Shadows”) – Season 5 Image credit: FX Network: FX Role: Laszlo Cravensworth, a lustful vampire transformed in the 1800s by his wife, Nadja.

John Goodman (“The Righteous Gemstones”) – Season 3 Image credit: HBO Network: HBO Role: Eli Gemstone, the patriarch of a family of megachurch pastors.

Rhys Darby (“Our Flag Means Death”) – Season 2 Image credit: Nicola Dove/Max Network: Maximum Role: Place Bonnet an 18th century aristocrat turned pirate.

Justin Chien (“The Sun Brothers”) – Season 1 Image credit: Netflix Network: Netflix Role: Charles Sun, a Taiwanese gangster who moves to America to protect his mother and younger brother.

Utkarsh Ambudkar (“Ghosts”) – Season 3 Image credit: CBS Network: CBS Role: Jay Arondekar, a chef whose New York country house is inhabited by ghosts.

David Tennant (“Good Omens”) – Season 2 Image credit: Prime Video Network: Prime Video Role: Crowley, a demon who shares a peaceful existence on Earth with an angel.

John Larroquette (“Night Court”) – Season 2 Image credit: NBC Network: NBC Role: Dan Fielding, a former night court prosecutor who is now his defense attorney. History of the Emmys (referring to the original “Night Court” which ran from 1984 to 1992):

Won Best Actor in a Comedy Supporting Role for Seasons 2–5 (1985–1988)

Seth Rogen (“Platonic”) – Season 1 Image credit: Apple TV+ Network: Apple TV+ Role: Will, a recently divorced man who reconnects with his former best friend.

Max Burkholder (“Ted”) – Season 1 Image credit: Peacock Network: Peacock Role: John Bennett, a 16-year-old boy whose best friend is a foul-mouthed anthropomorphic teddy bear.

Sam Richardson (“The Afterparty”) – Season 2 Image credit: Apple TV+ Network: Apple TV+ Role: Aniq Adjaye, an escape game designer who investigates a murder after a wedding.

Joel McHale (“Animal Control”) – Season 2 Image credit: Fox Network: Fox Role: Frank Shaw, a cynical ex-cop who leads an eccentric animal control team.

Chris O'Dowd (“The Grand Prix of the Door”) – Season 2 Image credit: Apple TV+ Network: Apple TV+ Role: Dusty, a small-town resident whose life changes after discovering a machine that predicts the fate of its users.

Martin Freeman (“Breeders”) – Season 4 Image credit: FX Network: FX Role: Paul Worsley, a man prone to anger who continually works to improve his family relationships.

Jon Cryer (“Extended Family”) – Season 1 Image credit: NBC Network: NBC Role: Jim Kearney, a recently divorced father of two who continues to share a house with his ex-wife.

Michael Sheen (“Good Omens”) – Season 2 Image credit: Mark Mainz/Prime Video Network: Prime Video Role: Aziraphale, an angel who shares a peaceful existence on Earth with a demon.

