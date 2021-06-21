According to the CDC, young adults in the United States are less likely to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.





17-year-old Max Dobles, suffering from Crohn’s disease, received Dr. Mayank Amin on March 3, 2021 at Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, PA, before receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine (COVID-19) against coronavirus disease. To find out. REUTERS / Hannah Bayer

June 21 (Reuters)-Young adults are looking for the COVID-19 vaccine at a slower rate than older people, and if the pace of vaccination continues until August, younger adults’ vaccination rates will be achieved in older people. Does not reach the level to be. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported on Monday. Authorities said more work was needed to increase vaccination rates for young adults in order to reduce COVID-19 hospitalization and mortality. Coverage is 65+ of 57% of American adults who have been vaccinated at least once by May 22, according to a vaccination rate analysis released Monday on CDC morbidity and mortality. It was the highest among people aged 18-29 and the lowest among people aged 18-29. Weekly report. Observations are based on vaccination data reported to authorities between December 14, 2020 and May 22, 2021. Young Americans are also likely to hesitate to be vaccinated due to concerns about the safety and efficacy of the vaccine, officials reported separately on Monday, from March to May 2021. We quoted data from a household survey conducted. According to the report, low-income, non-Hispanic black adults aged 18-39 years had the lowest vaccination rates, were poorly educated, had no health insurance, and were outside major cities. I lived. It was found that one in four adults between the ages of 18 and 39 stated that they were likely or would not be vaccinated during the study period. Immunization of Americans began last December, and early efforts focused on certain high-risk groups such as health care workers and the elderly. This has since been extended to all American adults over the age of 18 since April 19. The CDC reports that providing a workplace vaccination program, paid leave for vaccination, and a flexible time-movable walk-in clinic can improve immunization rates for young adults. .. Report by Manojna Maddipatla in Bangalore. Edited by Julie Steenhuysen and Aurora Ellis Our criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

