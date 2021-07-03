July 4 COVID-19 Vaccination Target: 67% Average

Share on Pinterest Experts say that by July 4, millions of Americans will be vaccinated less than expected. IrfanKhan / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Experts say the United States has failed to meet its 70% vaccination target by July 4, resulting in millions fewer Americans receiving at least one vaccination by the holidays. ..

Experts point out that the COVID-19 herd immunity threshold is altered by the emergence of more contagious coronavirus variants.

They say the United States needs to look at past successful vaccination campaigns against diseases such as polio and mumps to determine how to best fight COVID-19.

May, President Joe Biden appeal Patriotism of Americans in the fight against COVID-19 by rallying the nations to reach the 70% vaccination threshold by July 4.

After all, we just run out: somewhere 67% A percentage of adults in the United States have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine by Sunday’s Independence Day.

The gap closes, but it doesn’t matter.

“A few percent sounds like a relatively small shortage, but the number of unvaccinated adults is 3.4-5.2 million.” Hannah Sally, A senior epidemiologist at Informa Pharma Intelligence told Healthline.

“Given that the current vaccination rate averages about 1 million times a day, we can infer that it will take a week or so to reach the 70% target,” she said. Said.

Still may not be enough.

There are many factors that complicate your ideas Herd immunity Estimates for what percentage of Americans vaccinated against COVID-19 will take us there are different.

According to Sally, the main variable is the relatively low fear of young people, which helps keep vaccinations less frequent than they should be.

Sally states that only about 49 percent of people between the ages of 18 and 24 received at least one dose, compared to more than 85 percent of people over the age of 65.

“Vaccine reluctance in young adults poses a major challenge and can hinder progress towards achieving the 70 percent target,” she said.