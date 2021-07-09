10 “breakthrough” cases identified among the 100 COVID cases identified in the outbreak of church camps





According to the Galveston County Health Department, at least 100 people tested positive for COVID-19 in connection with a recent outbreak in a church camp in the Houston area. This includes 10 “breakthrough” cases of fully vaccinated people.

An additional 15 people have undergone a self-reported positive test, which is confirmed by the health district. Three samples were tested positive for the delta variant. The same number was reported on Tuesday. Health district spokesman Ashley Tompkins said he was unaware of hospitalization.

Health officials continue to encourage Texas people to be vaccinated. Experts say that unvaccinated people are at increased risk of serious infections.In addition, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said In the May report The breakthrough infection occurs only in a small number of people who are fully vaccinated and make up a small proportion of all COVID cases. At the end of last month, about 450 people (mostly teenagers) from the Clear Creek Community Church, a cross-sectarian congregation in League City, attended the church camp. The church canceled the service this week, but initially expected a return on July 11. The church on Wednesday said all meetings, including worship on July 11th and July 14th, would be canceled or postponed. “The COVID outbreak at the Student Affairs Camp happened in two waves,” the church said in a Facebook post Wednesday. “The first wave happened in the camp and the second wave happened when people brought the virus back to their families on June 27. The Galveston County Health District will close us on the second Sunday. I advised. I believe it is the wisest choice to control further infections of the virus. “ Dr. Philip Kaiser, a local health authority in Galveston County, previously told Chronicles that the virus was widespread and testing was ongoing, so it wouldn’t be surprising if the number of infections exceeded 250. Delta variants account for about one in four cases nationwide, but Keizer says that highly contagious variants are likely to come from the same source, so not all camp-related cases. Is expected to occupy most of the. Robert Downen contributed to this report.

