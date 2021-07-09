West Virginia trades playing cards for tech workers

In April, West Virginia was spread by word of mouth for the wrong reason. MSNBC Stephanie Ruhle Fact Check Justice about a bill he signed to ban transgender students from playing in a sports team that fits their identity.

Brad Smith admits that the image of the nation since President Trump has been frustrating for anyone trying to recreate it.

“Our politics may have drawn us a particular way, but if my car breaks down somewhere, I’d like to put it in West Virginia,” he says. I did. “It’s a version of West Virginia that I want the world to understand. I’m trying to shed some light on the areas that don’t have much airtime.”

He denies Ascend trying to rebrand West Virginia to some sort of Blue State replica. However, it is difficult to circumvent that conclusion if the first three carefully selected cities covered by the program are certainly not stereotyped Trump countries.

Morgantown, a college town closer to Pittsburgh than the town I grew up in in West Virginia, is located in Monongalia County, which had the lowest percentage of Trump voters in the 2020 elections. At 49 percent. Shepherd’s Town is also a university town in the state’s wealthiest county, and Lewisburg is home to Justice’s resort, Green Briar, with rooms available for up to $ 600 per night. A majority of West Virginia voters voted for Trump last year, but both Shepherdstown and Lewisberg are in the counties with the lowest support.

During my visit, I tried to see the condition of my hometown because the Ascend program wanted to see it in the graft that arrived soon. I made a torrent on the New River.I saw the latest in the country New River Gorge National Park..I camped at Ace Adventure Resort And hiking Kanawa State Forest Park.. Even when I was driving on the highway, I was amazed at the scenery and the feeling of being trapped in a magnificent valley forever.

But it seemed impossible to see my condition only so. For now, talking to outsiders about West Virginia is inevitably dealing with Trump. During my visit, Trump was everywhere and nowhere. His name was still wearing a red hat and was flying with the Confederate flag and the “F — Biden” sign on the front porch, but left West Virginia almost unchanged.

Historian and writer Elizabeth Catte’s book What you are wrong about appalachia, She writes that places like West Virginia have long been used by the rest of the country as scapegoats. After all, West Virginia alone didn’t pick Trump. It wasn’t just blue-collar workers. Katte’s book, published before Ascend became an idea, speaks at the heart of West Virginia’s concerns.

“The definition of Appalachian culture is often a top-down process, and individuals with power and capital tell us who we are and what we are,” she writes.

Katte writes that the Appalachia struggle with its “other” label from other parts of the United States began with the fight against poverty and the creation of a well-meaning Appalachia Regional Commission.