Family reunion at Sun River leads to breakthrough COVID cases





A Portland woman said 21 families were COVID-positive or had symptoms of the virus. Thirteen of them were fully vaccinated.

Portland, Oregon — After being postponed to 2020, the reunion of the Niki Marienburg family had all the evidence that it was something special. “We were excited to be together,” said Marienburg, who lives in Portland. She and a family of 28 from all over the country stayed at Sun River for 10 days in late June. Most of the family were completely vaccinated and Marienburg said no one was wearing a mask. “We had a great time,” said Marienburg. “It was great. It was so long that everyone was hugging.” Two days after the reunion, Marienberg said her cousin sent a text message to her family saying she was feeling sick before she tested positive for COVID-19. “It became a kind of snowball and received text messages from other people in the family who actually tested positive,” Marienburg said. “It was like one of those stories you hear in the news — it just looked like it wasn’t real. It didn’t seem to be true.” Related: Due to the surge in delta variants, Oregon’s COVID cases could reach nearly 1,200 cases per day by mid-August, OHA said. Overall, Marienburg said 21 families were COVID-positive or had viral symptoms. Thirteen of those families were completely vaccinated. In other words, there was something that doctors called a breakthrough case. “People need to be masked and people need to take our safety seriously,” Marienburg warned. Wearing a mask in an indoor public space Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and State health authorities.. New data from the CDC show that delta variants are twice as infectious and are likely to cause breakthrough cases. “There were cases that came from people who were completely vaccinated, sick, and able to infect others,” said Dr. Dean Sidelinger, an Oregon health doctor. “That is, all of this science, all of this data we are learning now, [mask] Our current recommendations — Everyone in an indoor environment should wear a mask. “ Related: COVID-Low vaccination, 19 cases in Oregon County In addition to wearing a mask, vaccination may reduce the severity of breakthrough cases, so vaccination is more important than ever, Saidlinger said. Stated. Marienburg, who was not infected with COVID, thinks of her mother. Several other families who became infected with COVID during their reunion with her have an underlying health condition. Despite being vaccinated, Marienburg said the families were still in the hospital. “So if they weren’t vaccinated, I don’t know if they’re still alive,” Marienburg said.

