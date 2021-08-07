Center rises to “substantial” level | News, sports, work





Harrisburg — One of Clinton County’s neighbors “Substantial” Community-level infection levels of COVID-19, according to county-level data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 10 new cases in Center County on Friday. Meanwhile, Clinton County has added nine new cases of the deadly virus. There are currently 3,755 COVID-19s in Clinton County. There are currently 17,136 in Center County. Last week, Center County added 83 to 83 cases over the last seven days. Lycoming County added 10 cases of COVID-19 on Friday. Currently, the total is 12,100. According to the updated CDC guidance published in July “Substantial” also “expensive” Regardless of vaccination status, infection levels require wearing a mask in a public indoor environment. More stores are beginning to mandate masks again. According to the CDC, infections in fully vaccinated people are rare, but even if the more contagious Delta variant is spurring a surge in new cases, preliminary evidence is that infected people have it. Suggests that it may spread to others. Pennsylvania State University announced on Wednesday that indoor masking for all individuals, even if fully vaccinated, would be required on all campuses until low levels of infection. CDC covers 37 of 67 counties in Pennsylvania “Substantial” also “expensive” Level of community infection. Throughout the state, Pennsylvania showed 1,691 new positives on Friday, a total increase to 1,233,876. Last month, the Commonwealth added 20,741 proceedings, almost triple the previous month. As far as negative testing is concerned, Clinton is conducting negative testing on 10,560 residents. The center was negative for 73,157 residents and Lycoming was negative for 34,727 residents. Throughout the state, there were 8,276 new negatives, for a total of 4,949,756. The Mount Nittany Medical Center treats 11 COVID-19 inpatients between the ages of 42 and 88, according to its website. According to the DOH Hospital Preparation Dashboard, one is in the intensive care unit. In July, the Mount Nittany Medical Center received 37 COVID-positive hospitalizations, with an average daily census of 6. Since July 23, the daily average census has increased to 10. Reservations for vaccinations over the age of 12 are available through Center Volunteers in Medicine, Mount Nittany Health, and other pharmacies and providers listed on vaccines.gov. Hospitalizations throughout the state continue to increase. As of Friday morning, there were 668 COVID-19 inpatients in Pennsylvania, of whom 148 were in the intensive care unit and 84 were ventilated. DOH reports 68 deaths in Clinton County, 228 in Center County, and 299 in Lycoming County. There are eight new COVID-19 deaths across the state, with a total of 27,898 in Pennsylvania. For more information on COVID-19 or to find out more about the numbers, please visit health.pa.gov. Today’s latest news in your inbox, etc.

