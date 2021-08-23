StarMed has opened a new monoclonal antibody therapy clinic in Charlotte as the use of treatment in North Carolina has increased 18-fold.





Charlotte, NC (WBTV)-StarMed Healthcare will open a new clinic location in the Charlotte area to be the first non-medical system clinic to offer COVID-19 treatment, a free monoclonal antibody therapy. The new clinic is located on 491 North Wendover Road. The new space will contain 14 private rooms to accommodate monoclonal antibody patients. StarMed will continue to work with other counties in the state to establish similar clinics. StarMed states that its goal is to ease the burden on the hospital system by providing patients with REGEN-COV monoclonal antibody therapy. Reduces COVID-19 mortality by 20% -70%.

Reduces symptoms in COVID-positive patients for 2 weeks.

It reduces viral load and reduces patient transmission. For patients exposed to COVID-19, monoclonal antibody therapy can be used as post-exposure prophylaxis, reducing the incidence of symptomatic COVID-19 by 93%. REGEN-COV is approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). Due to limited supply, reservations are starmed.care Website. Monoclonal antibodies are made in the laboratory. They can be administered to patients via IV infusion. It takes about 21 minutes to get treatment. Patients should wait an hour after treatment to monitor for side effects. REGEN-COV is produced by obtaining innate immunity from covid-positive donors and replicating antibody proteins specific to the fight against COVID-19. The replicated antibody is administered by either a 21-minute IV injection or a subcutaneous injection, and side effects are observed for 60 minutes. Antibodies remain in the patient’s system for 30-90 days. Mild side effects include nausea and dizziness, but serious side effects are rare. A complete list of safety and effectiveness can be found on the StarMed website. Monoclonal antibody therapy is completely free for patients and is not a substitute for the COVID-19 vaccine. Patients who should receive REGEN-COV monoclonal antibody therapy: Individuals over the age of 12 who are not vaccinated can receive monoclonal antibody therapy.

People who are vaccinated but are immunocompromised due to underlying health conditions such as cancer, organ transplants, autoimmune diseases, and chronic steroid use.

COVID-19-positive individuals with mild or moderate symptoms. Patients who should not receive REGEN-COV monoclonal antibody therapy: Patients with severe symptoms and those in need of increased oxygen due to COVID-19 positivity.

People who have been exposed to COVID-19 but have been vaccinated and are able to respond well. Who:

-Unvaccinated Ppl age 12+

-People who are vaccinated but are immunocompromised due to underlying health

-COVID-19-positive Ppl with mild or moderate symptoms.@WBTV_News — Caroline Hicks WBTV (@CarolineHicksTV) August 23, 2021 Last week, North Carolina health leaders said Monoclonal antibody for the treatment of COVID-19 It increased 18-fold from 100 doses per week from late June to June 23 to 1,874 doses per week on August 11. Throughout the state, there are more than 130 sites offering monoclonal antibodies to treat COVID-19. This treatment can reduce the chances of hospitalization associated with COVID-19. Talk to your healthcare provider Monoclonal antibody therapy Optional, please find Treatment center near you Alternatively, call the Federal Monoclonal Antibody Call Center at 1-877-332-6585 (English) or 1-877-366-0310 (Spanish) for assistance. Some people may be eligible Prophylactic treatment Before showing symptoms. More information, including answers to frequently asked questions, is available at COVID-19 on NCDHHS. Website.. The federal government provides patients with monoclonal antibody therapy free of charge. However, your healthcare provider may charge an administration fee for your treatment. Medicare and many commercial insurers cover all costs for patients. Check with your health insurance for more information on treatment costs. Copyright 2021W BTV. all rights reserved.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wbtv.com/2021/08/23/starmed-open-new-clinic-monoclonal-antibody-therapy-charlotte-use-therapy-is-up-18-fold-nc/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos