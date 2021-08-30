Sagkeeng First Nation reports outbreaks associated with delta variants in care homes

Sagkeeng First Nation states that outbreaks of highly contagious delta variants have spread throughout community care homes, affecting about two-thirds of the population.

As of Friday, there are 23 active COVID-19 cases in the community, all at the George M. Guimmond Care Center, according to a Facebook update from First Nations.

Chief Derrick Henderson states that 19 of the 23 cases are residents and 4 are staff. He added that the care facility has 30 beds.

Fortunately, he said, most people are completely vaccinated and experience only mild symptoms.

Prefecture Declared outbreak at care center The day before, but on Friday, Sagkeeng First Nation said the incident was related to a delta variant, also known as B.1617.2.

At this time, no active cases are known outside the care home, but Henderson has done everything to prevent spread in the community, including using his platform on weekly radio shows to promote vaccination. We strongly recommend that you take precautionary measures.

“Our kids aren’t vaccinated, so I’m recommending members to be vaccinated, right? And they’ll be back in school in a week and a half,” he said. ..

“They are currently the most vulnerable. There is no vaccination for young children, and it’s a little worrisome.”

Delta is extremely contagious From the original strain of coronavirus..

Some experts say that Delta Spreads 50% faster than the first alpha variant found in the UK — And the variant is believed to be 50 percent more infectious than the original strain.

Public health officials in Manitoba have stated that vaccination is the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including the delta mutant, and avoid serious consequences such as hospitalization and death.

Only 34 percent of eligible members of the indigenous people have both doses of the vaccine, says Henderson.

He states that there are still many precautions in place in the community about 100 km northeast of Winnipeg, but vaccines are still an important way to overcome the pandemic.

“We can’t force people to vaccinate, but vaccination is important to reduce infections. Delta variants are here and vaccination is exposed and ill,” he said.

“I’m worried about our youth, so I still want to convey a message there.”