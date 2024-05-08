Rockport-Fulton High School names Eric Soza as its new football coach

ROCKPORT Rockport-Fulton will have a new coach next season and will have a familiar last name.

Eric Soza, a former star quarterback at Beeville and son of Coastal Bend coaching veteran Chris Soza, was officially hired unanimously as the Pirates' next head coach during a special board meeting Tuesday at the Live Oak Learning Center.

Eric Soza, who also played at UT-San Antonio and was an assistant coach at Beeville, will take over the Rockport-Fulton program from Jacob Bible, who resigned earlier this spring after one season. Soza is the third head coach in three seasons for the Pirates program.

Soza, 33, spent the past five seasons as the offensive coordinator and boys track coach at Beeville, along with his father. This will be Soza's first job as a head football coach.

High school footballOrange Grove ISD names 1991 graduate Jared Johnston as head football coach/athletic director

High school footballA new era: Calallen welcomes new head football coach/athletic director Charlie Reeve

High school footballThree Rivers names Brent Kornegay of Orange Grove as head football coach/athletic director

“It's a little overwhelming right now,” Soza said after the board meeting. “It was incredible to see all the support that was here. To see the confidence that the board of trustees… that the interview committee has in me… to see how many athletes are here, how many parents are here and smiling. ” on their faces, ready to embark on this journey with me.”

The search committee included nine members from the school district, including new Superintendent Lesley Austin, and two board members, who helped with community input, according to Austin.

Rockport-Fulton ISD said the committee was heavily influenced by a community survey of what they wanted in a new athletic director. Austin, who started her job in early April, reiterated just before the board vote how important the community survey was in Soza's hiring.

“It was huge, and what I loved about it was it gave me an opportunity to really know what the community wanted, in general, for our staff,” Austin said after the meeting. “I also got to know the committee really well and I felt like this really gave us an edge in knowing exactly what they wanted for an athletics director.”

There were 97 applicants, which the committee reduced to ten based on interviews late last week. These ten were combined into three, who were interviewed on Monday before Soza was officially brought into the board. The final three candidates were not announced.

“You know what, we had a lot of great candidates, and I'm going to tell you what I think Coach Soza's interactions are with individuals,” Austin said. “Whether it was our coaches, our student-athletes or our committee, I just knew that he understood South Texas football and that he understood what we were looking for, not only in our research, but what we were looking for in an athletic director. ” that radiated in his interviews.”

Soza said his offense will be a multiple Slot-T, and the defensive alignment will depend on the personnel in the Rockport-Fulton program. But other than those things, Soza was ready to get started on the next part of his career, which included officially signing his contract after the ceremony. His salary was not disclosed.

“It's Rockport, it's a beautiful city, it's an incredible community, incredible support, the facilities are getting better every day,” Soza said. “But I think the biggest thing was seeing the kids … in the same district as Rockport-Fulton, seeing those kids compete every game and I wanted to be a part of that.”