Adds drug class to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy guidelines, recommends more exercise





Updates to national guidelines for the management of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) approve the use of cardiac myosin inhibitors in certain cases, greenlight more intensive physical activity, and expand treatment options for younger patients. I did. The American College of Cardiology (ACC) and the American Heart Association (AHA) have published this guideline. Journal of the American College of Cardiology and CirculationEach. “Physical activity recommendations continue to evolve with research,” Steve R. Omen, M.D., director of the Mayo Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Clinic in Rochester, Minn., and chairman of the guidelines committee, said in a press release from both organizations. . “As part of a healthy lifestyle, people with HCM are now encouraged to engage in low to moderate intensity physical activity. We understand how vigorous physical activity makes sense for some people. With shared decision-making between clinicians and physicians, some patients may be able to return to competitive sports.” The updated document added a clarification: “No universal restrictions on strenuous physical activity or competitive sports are indicated.” Class 2a recommendations state that active recreational activities are reasonable after annual inspections and shared decision-making with “experts.” Class 2b recommendations require that an expert with experience in managing athletes with HCM review the patient's case, perform a comprehensive annual evaluation, and balance potential benefits with risks. They point out that there is no problem in considering competitive sports after taking common decision-making into consideration. “Difficult treatment decisions – when reasonable alternatives exist, when the strength of the recommendation is weak (e.g. decisions relying on recommendation class 2b), or when they are particularly sensitive (e.g. interpretation of genetic tests, primary prevention implants)” “In the case of HCM-specific invasive procedures, the involvement of specialized HCM centers may be of great benefit,” the guideline authors noted. Regarding treatment, cardiac myosin inhibitors are a class 1 option for patients with symptomatic obstructive HCM for whom first-line pharmacotherapy (beta-blockers or non-dihydropyridine calcium channel blockers) does not provide adequate symptom relief. has been added, but this only applies. To adults. Guidelines warn that cardiac myosin inhibitors should be discontinued in patients with HCM who develop sustained systolic dysfunction with a left ventricular ejection fraction <50%. However, the authors note that this new class is being monitored under the FDA's Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategies (REMS) program and “may result in additional steps and time for both clinicians and patients.” It pointed out. Clinicians require special training to prescribe drugs, and patients require regular check-ups. ” Some guidelines have also been updated for younger patients. It was recommended that valsartan be considered to slow adverse cardiac remodeling in patients with non-obstructive HCM due to pathogenic or likely pathogenic cardiac sarcomere gene mutations if under 45 years of age (class 2b). The guidelines previously recommended shared decision-making to consider implantable cardioverter-defibrillators for patients with HCM who have one or more major risk factors for sudden cardiac death and are 16 years of age or older. However, that age criterion has been removed. New recommendations for pediatric HCM patients include exercise stress testing to determine functional capacity and prognosis, regardless of symptom status, given that children may not be able to easily explain their symptoms. is recommended. “A new risk calculator specifically for children and adolescents has been validated and may help young patients and their families contextualize their estimated risk of sudden cardiac death,” the guideline authors wrote. writing. Additionally, a contraindication warning has been added for Mabacamten (Camjos) during pregnancy due to its potential for teratogenicity. In addition to the ACC and AHA, this guideline was developed and approved in collaboration with the American College of Sports Medicine, the Heart Rhythm Society, the Pediatric and Congenital Electrophysiology Society, and the Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance Society. disclosure Mr. Omen reported no conflicts of interest. Co-authors reported multiple relationships with industry. Primary information Journal of the American College of Cardiology Source reference: Ommen SR et al. “2024 AHA/ACC/AMSSM/HRS/PACES/SCMR Guidelines for the Management of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy” J Am Coll Cardiol 2024; DOI: 10.1016/j.jacc.2024.02.014. Please enable JavaScript to view Comments are powered by Disqus.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.medpagetoday.com/cardiology/chf/110024 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos