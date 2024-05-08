Imran Khan shows readiness to investigate 2014 sit-in by his party | Pakistan News





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, jailed on Wednesday, appeared ready to launch an investigation into the 2014 sit-in by his party, a day after the army spokesperson hinted at an investigation judicial review of the incident.

In 2014, Khan's party staged a 126-day dharna in the heart of the capital here. The 71-year-old founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party made the remarks during an informal interview with the media at Adiala Prison in Rawalpindi, where he appeared before an accountability court in a case linked to Al-Qadir. Trust. The case involves allegations of corruption of more than Rs 50 billion.

I will be happy if I am presented before the commission of inquiry. All allegations against me regarding the 2014 sit-in are false, he said. Khan said the protest was against the 2013 general elections, which were managed by returning officers responsible for elections in various constituencies.

On Tuesday, army spokesman General Ahmad Sharif first rejected the need for an investigation into the violence of May 9 last year, then added in the same breath that if an investigation was essential, it should then begin with the 2014 sit-in by Khan's PTI.

Khan, during his interaction with the media, also offered an olive branch to the army by saying that half of his family members were in the army and the other half in the bureaucracy. The army belongs to us and we have no conflict with it, he said. For God's sake, don't drag the military into politics. We have never indulged in hustle and bustle in our 27-year history. We have dissolved two governments (in Punjab and the Centre) for elections because our political party does not want chaos, he said.

Khan also tried to distance himself from the violence of May 9, 2023. I only learned about the events of May 9 when I was produced in the Supreme Court. I condemned the events of May 9 before Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandial. He criticized the electoral processes, claiming that the elections of President, Prime Minister, Punjab Chief Minister and Senate were fraudulent and claimed that private conversations with leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML- N) had revealed that the elections and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif's return from London depended on the appointment of Justice Qazi Faiz Isa as Chief Justice.

Khan also questioned the logic of negotiations with the federal government as it came to power through a dubious process, as also discussed by former caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar.

Kakar, during a heated exchange with PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi over the wheat scandal, reportedly hinted at a bombshell regarding Form 47, insinuating that it would “leave the PML-N red”.

Khan's party had alleged that the current government was a product of Form 47 which shows the final tally of votes cast in favor of a winning candidate.

