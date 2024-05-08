” Are you afraid ? »: Rahul Gandhi tells PM Modi to send CBI, ED to probe if Ambani, Adani sent money to Congress 'tempo' | News from India







Gandhi wondered if Prime Minister Modi's comments about money being sent by businessmen at a brisk pace were based on his “personal experience”.

“The money that Prime Minister Modi gave to the two businessmen, the Congress party will give the same amount to the people of India through the various projects promised by the party,” Gandhi said.

“The country knows who is the driver and helper of the BJP's pace of corruption,” he said in a Hindi message on X.

“Modi ji, are you a little scared? Normally you talk about Adani and Ambani behind closed doors, but for the first time you are talking about Adani and Ambani in public,” Gandhi said in the video message.

“You also know that they give money at a certain rate. Is this your personal experience?” said Gandhi.

“Do one thing: send CBI, ED to them and do a thorough investigation and don’t be afraid,” he said. NEW DELHI: Response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's allegations that Congress received money from businessmen Adani And Ambani Congress leader Rahul Gandhi challenged the Prime Minister to initiate a CBI Or ED investigation into the matter.Gandhi wondered if Prime Minister Modi's comments about money being sent by businessmen at a brisk pace were based on his “personal experience”.“The money that Prime Minister Modi gave to the two businessmen, the Congress party will give the same amount to the people of India through the various projects promised by the party,” Gandhi said.“The country knows who is the driver and helper of the BJP's pace of corruption,” he said in a Hindi message on X.“Modi ji, are you a little scared? Normally you talk about Adani and Ambani behind closed doors, but for the first time you are talking about Adani and Ambani in public,” Gandhi said in the video message.“You also know that they give money at a certain rate. Is this your personal experience?” said Gandhi.“Do one thing: send CBI, ED to them and do a thorough investigation and don’t be afraid,” he said. Earlier, at an election rally in Telangana, PM Modi had accused the Congress of entering into a 'deal' with 'Ambani and Adani' and questioned whether the party had received 'tons of money black” from businessmen in exchange for Rahul Gandhi’s silence on the issue.

PM Modi pointed out that the Congress had been criticizing Adani and Ambani for five years, but suddenly stopped after the elections were announced, suggesting something suspicious had happened.

“Definitely something is wrong. For five years, (they) abused Adani-Ambani and it stopped overnight. This means you got loads of 'chori ka maal' (loot) … Kaale dhan ki kitni boriya bharkar ke rupaye maare hai (how many bags of black money you have taken) You have to answer to the nation,” the Prime Minister said.

The Congress party has long accused the Prime Minister of favoring the country's five biggest industrialists, including Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani. The recent exchange between Gandhi and Modi has brought this issue back into the spotlight with both sides making strong allegations against each other.

(With contribution from agencies)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/are-you-scared-rahul-gandhi-tells-pm-modi-to-send-cbi-ed-to-probe-if-ambani-adani-sent-money-to-congress-in-tempo/articleshow/109955836.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos