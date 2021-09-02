Michigan doctors urge people to get vaccinated





Detroit (WXYZ) — 21 Michigan Health System Doctors are worried about the potential for a fourth COVID-19 surge. Due to delta mutants and unvaccinated people, hospitals continue to see a surge in COVID-19 cases. Dr. Adnan Munkala of Henry Ford Health System said: According to the Henry Ford Health System across the United States, nearly 99% of people who die of COVID-19 are unvaccinated. One local resident who got his first COVID-19 shot after waiting. His main concern was the Delta variant. “I was hesitant about the vaccine, which is why it took me so long to get it,” said Dantonio Hathorn. Henry Ford is seeing a surge in not only COVID, but also non-COVID-related cases. In the week of August 15, only 187 were positive for COVID-19, while 452 were positive for COVID-19. Also, due to the heavy traffic in the hospital, more nurses are needed. A profession that also influenced pandemics. Nurses are leaving hospitals from all over the country because of work stress and overwhelming. Related: “Nurses are in trouble.” Health experts say Michigan nurses are overwhelmed by walking away from the field. “We are facing a labor shortage, including nurses, nurse assistants and other medical and technical staff, our hospitals are fully competent and essentially people are in hospitals. We are delaying hospitalization, “added Dr. Adnan Munkala. Doctors and medical professionals added that as children return to school, cases of COVID are increasing in the pediatric intensive care unit. Many people who haven’t taken a shot are still researching or will not get it. But Dr. Munkala says it’s safe. Approximately 370 million doses of vaccine were administered. “The data are clear. The science is clear-vaccines are safe and effective,” said Dr. Munkarah. Additional Coronavirus Information and Resources: display Global Coronavirus Tracker With data from Johns Hopkins University. See our full coverage Coronavirus continuous coverage page. Please see us Rebound detroit, Where we are working to help those who are financially affected by the coronavirus. We have all the information available to help you overcome this crisis and how to access it.

