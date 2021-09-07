Health
Covid 19: Novavax is expected to be New Zealand’s first Covid-19 booster vaccine
Novavax has firmly established itself as a vaccine for the New Zealand Government to use in the Covid-19 booster shot program and is expected to ship in large quantities early next year.
The government has been under great pressure to reach out Potential vaccine booster program, When thing We understand that Novavax has emerged as a top candidate to be used to offer Covid-19 booster shots in 2022, subject to Medsafe approval.
A new study from Israel suggests that the effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine declines significantly over time.
“We expect to receive most of the 5.36 million vaccine courses we purchased from Novavax in the first quarter of next year,” confirmed Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins. thing..
read more:
* Covid-19 NZ: Could the vaccine be deployed sooner?
* Covid-19: How does the Janssen single vaccine work and when is it available?
* Single-dose Janssencovid-19 vaccine approved for use in New Zealand
* Covid-19: Vaccine booster shots have potential in the future, but require more research and planning
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern also announced on Tuesday that the government had procured additional Pfizer vaccines from other countries to maintain the pace of the current national vaccination program. She didn’t share details about how many, where they came from, and when they arrived.
The Novavax vaccine will now be approved by drug regulator Medsafe, which has received an application from Novavax and states on its website that it has “data under evaluation, additional data provided by sponsors.”
It is understood that if approved, it is likely to be approved with the latest information within the next few months.
The currently used vaccine, Pfizer, has been approved by Medsafe, and the AstraZeneca and Janssen vaccines have also been tentatively approved by regulatory agencies.
“The government has not yet received advice on the effectiveness of the vaccine and booster shot mix, but it is really encouraging Novavax’s progress in further development of vaccines to combat new variants of Covid-19. “We do,” said Hipkins.
In common with Pfizer, Novavax is a double dose vaccine, Administered at 3-week intervals in clinical trials.
Vaccine approval is Medsafe’s authority, but it is the Cabinet that decides on its use in the deployment of the vaccine. It is expected at the end of this year or the beginning of the new year.
Ardan and Covid-9 Response Minister Chris Hypkins said earlier They expect an annual vaccine booster For Covid-19 to become popular, it’s the same way that new flu vaccines are released each year to fight emerging strains.
“But our goal is to move control of Covid-19 to a place similar to what we do seasonally with influenza. When Ardan declared 2021 as the” year of vaccines “in January. , It wouldn’t be a disease that simply disappears after a single vaccination. “
The government is currently waiting for details, but preliminary evidence of the effectiveness of the new Novavax vaccine is promising. The company plans to apply for regulatory approval in the UK in September and shortly thereafter in Australia.
“With Medsafe approval, Novavax believes it will be a very effective addition of weapons in the medium- to long-term battle with Covid-19 and supports the portfolio approach adopted last year.”
Novavax, a small American vaccine maker listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, is known as the “dark horse” in the global competition for vaccine production.
In June, the company announced the results of a new generation of protein-based vaccine NVX-CoV2373 vaccine in 30,000 people. Early results showed 100% protection against “moderate and useful illnesses” and an overall efficacy rate of 90%.
The company says it will be able to administer 150 million doses a month by the end of the year with regulatory approval.
Sources
2/ https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/health/coronavirus/126305616/covid-19-novavax-expected-to-be-first-covid19-booster-vaccine-in-new-zealand
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]port.exbulletin.com