Edible vaccines: Scientists growing plants filled with drugs to replace injections

(StudyFinds.org) — Vaccination can be a controversial subject for many, especially when it comes to injections. So what if you could replace the next shot with a salad instead? Researchers at the University of California, Riverside are working on ways to grow edible plants that carry the same drugs as the mRNA vaccine. NS COVID-19 vaccine Is one of many inoculators that use messenger RNA (mRNA) technology to defeat the virus. They work by teaching cells of the immune system to recognize and attack certain infections. Unfortunately, the mRNA vaccine should be refrigerated until it is used. Otherwise you will lose stability. The UC-Riverside team says that if successful, the general public can eat a plant-based mRNA vaccine. It can survive at room temperature. Thanks to a $ 500,000 grant from the National Science Foundation, researchers are now trying to reach three goals.First, the team tries to successfully deliver the DNA, including the DNA mRNA vaccine To plant cells that can replicate them. Next, the authors of the study want to show that plants can actually produce enough mRNA to replace traditional injections.Finally, the team needs to decide Appropriate dose People need to eat to properly replace vaccinations. COVID Vaccine Booster is not approved for everyone, so what’s next?

“Ideally, one plant produces enough mRNA to vaccinate one person,” said Juan Pablo Giraldo, associate professor of plant science at UCR. University release. “We are testing this approach as follows: Spinach and lettuce And people have the long-term goal of growing it in their own garden, “Giraldo adds. “Farmers also have the potential to eventually grow the entire sector.” Plants can grow more vaccines Girard, the University of California, San Diego, and a team of scientists at Carnegie Mellon University say that chloroplasts are the key to making an edible vaccine. These are small organs in plant cells that help convert sunlight into energy. “They are small solar power plants that produce sugar and other molecules that allow plants to grow,” explains Giraldo. “They are also undeveloped sources for making the desired molecules.” Previous studies have shown that chloroplasts may express genes that are not a natural part of the plant. Girard’s team achieved this by sending the genetic material in a protective casing to plant cells. US Panel Supports Elderly, High Risk Only COVID-19 Booster

In a new study, Girard teamed up with Professor Nicole Steinmetz of the University of California, San Diego. Use nanotechnology Delivers more genetic material to the chloroplasts. “Our idea is to reuse naturally occurring nanoparticles, or plant viruses, for genes. Delivery to plants“Steinmetz says. “Several engineering is working on this to move the nanoparticles to the chloroplasts and make them non-infectious to plants.” “One of the reasons I started working in nanotechnology was to be able to apply it to plants to create new technology solutions. It could be used not only in food products, but also in high-value products such as pharmaceuticals. “Masu,” adds Giraldo.



