Cowra and Port Macquarie have lifted their stay-at-home order, and Ganeder has entered a seven-day blockade.





Many changes have been announced to the COVID-19 restrictions in the New South Wales region, some of which have been closed and others have been freed from stay-at-home orders.

Ganeder and some of New South Wales’ mid-coast municipalities were blocked for seven days. NSW Health announced on Monday night that new home orders will be available from midnight to October 11th. Stay-at-home orders apply to the Gneda municipal area and 2430 zip codes, including Tally, and 2428 zip codes, including Forster and Tuncurry. From September 27th, anyone staying in these areas will be subject to the same home order. “Everyone in these areas has no essential reason, such as grocery shopping, medical care, vaccination, compassionate needs, exercise and work, or higher education if they cannot work or study at home. , Must be at home, “NSW Health said in a statement. “NSW Health will continue to closely monitor the evolution of COVID-19 and will not hesitate to update its advice to protect the health and well-being of NSW people.” Residents are urged to come forward for testing. The Muswellbrook LGA has also extended its stay-at-home order until October 11. However, the Cowra LGA will be closed on Tuesday at 12:01 am and the Port Macquarie LGA will appear at 11:59 pm on the same day. Steph Cook, a member of Cootamundra, which employs Cowra LGA, said community transmission of the virus has recently declined. “The Expert Committee had 51 cases of Cowra LGA (all isolated at home and under the control of Western NSWLHD), but community infections have declined significantly over the past 11 days, with new cases Satisfied with being for home use or close relatives. They were in contact with previous positive cases and were quarantined during their infection period, “she said. “Another important factor was the test rate at Cowra LGA, which I advise is one of the highest per capita test rates in any community in New South Wales. .. “These factors are the result of the efforts of Cowra LGA residents to be tested, vaccinated and comply with stay-at-home orders and COVID safety measures.” NSW recorded 623 COVID-19 cases on Monday, killing 6 people.

