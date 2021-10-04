A woman diagnosed with breast cancer at age 35: “early detection saves lives”

For the past few years, Megan Dickert has focused on Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Early Detection.

“I had an aunt who died of breast cancer in 2019, so for the past three years I have dyed my hair pink every October to honor her and her fight,” said her husband, Bill, who lives in Bishop 36. Said Dickert, aged. Children of Shannon (14 years old), Charlie (9 years old) and MJ (4 years old). Isn’t it crazy? ”

Last October, Dickert discovered a lump in her breast and was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 35.

“With the exception of my aunt, we don’t really have a family history of breast cancer,” she said. “It’s not something that runs in my family. I found this lump, and when my aunt found out she had breast cancer it was already stage 4 so I’m this big I was a supporter.

“So I was a big supporter of mammograms and early detection because she didn’t. When I found this lump, I said,” I can’t be a hypocrite. I need to check this. ” said.

Ironically, Dickert learned that the Oconee County High School soccer team had cancer the same day they played the annual “Pink Out” game.

“I said,’This is crazy. I’m 35 and I’m very healthy,” said Dickert, an avid practitioner of running, yoga and Pilates. “At that point, I’m a little scared because I don’t really know where I am. You’ve just been told you have cancer, but you don’t know how much.

“My biopsy came back and that same day was when Oconee County played their” pink out “game. And here I learned that I had cancer and I was playing this football game where everyone was wearing pink and I felt, “Is this true?”

When she was diagnosed, Dickert embarked on a fast-track treatment and endured 10 rounds of chemotherapy in 14 weeks. This includes four confrontations that cancer patients call the “red devil.”

“They call it the Red Devil-it makes you feel like you’re dying,” she said. “I’m really sick. There were days when I couldn’t brush my teeth. It hurt your whole body and what you heard – it spits you out and causes your hair to bald. ..

“I had long blonde hair and then I was bald. It was more difficult for the kids. I found that the hair was missing because of the drug, not the illness. I was scared because it looked sick when I was bald. ”

After receiving chemotherapy, Dickert said he could no longer feel the tumor and underwent a double mastectomy at the Piemont Athens Community Medical Center in February.

“Dr. (Cody) Gunn was my surgeon. He’s a great person,” she said. “I actually told him that my favorite part about getting breast cancer is to know him.”

After surgery, Dickert learned that he had cancer-positive lymph nodes and completed 28 radiation treatments the following month.

And while the world of the Dickert family collapsed, other parts of the world were dealing with the COVID pandemic. This brought some great social distance and tears on Christmas morning.

“My kids were attending school in Oconee County, so there were days when I was on chemotherapy and they weren’t allowed to enter the room with me,” she said. .. “They were out in the world and sometimes my blood cells were so low that I couldn’t get into the room. They would make a little wave from the doorway.

“On Christmas day, we opened the present with everyone in the masked room. My eldest son woke up with a cough that morning, and he thought he ruined Christmas. I did. ”

Dickert said there was a blessing through her trials, and she is very visionary when it comes to finding a silver lining in the dark clouds, especially for her family.

“My husband was most influenced because I always send my kids to school, cook lunch and take them to their activities,” 11 Dickert, who will undergo reconstructive surgery in May, said. “And suddenly he had to figure out how to do those things. He joked that he had never been so he didn’t know where the kid’s doctor’s office was. rice field.

“And in the first week I received chemotherapy, he didn’t even know what he liked to eat, so he said he couldn’t feed them anything, much from horror. Blessings can be born. He would say that one of the blessings would have come to know the children at another level and would not have had the opportunity if not forced. The relationship is different-this brought him closer to the children. ”

Now disease-free, Dickert is even more obsessed with the pink drums he’s been hitting for the last few years of October.

“It was a very aggressive tumor, so if you didn’t do anything about it, this is another story,” said Did, who was scheduled to participate in the Oconee County soccer team’s “Pink Out” game on October 1. Kurt said. I thought, “Oh, let’s wait for what it does,” and I was injured during the pandemic. That would have been really easy for me.

“It might have been a story like my aunt. There I have stage 4 and it doesn’t heal. Then you’re fighting the disease. This is a treatable cancer. Anyone who stays still long enough talks about mammograms. That’s a big thing for me. Early detection is life-saving, not just a slogan. ”

For more information about the Breast Health Center at the Piemont Athens Community Health Center, please visit: https://www.piedmont.org/womens-services/breast-health/breast-health-home..