Discovery of temperature and touch in medicine Nobel Prize winner

The 2021 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was presented to two scientists who answered the essential questions about how humans feel fever and pain. Members of the Nobel Parliament said it was the key to basic survival and could be applied to find a cure for chronic pain.

Dr. David Julius, a professor at the University of California, San Francisco, and Dr. Aldem Patapoutian, a professor of Scripps Research in La Jolla, California, who was born in Bayroot, will share this year’s Nobel Prize. The award announced this morning shortly after contacting the winners. Each of them receives a gold medal and splits a prize worth about $ 350,000.

“This year’s Nobel Prize has to do with the ability to sense body temperature and tactile sensation, which is called somatosensory,” said Professor Thomas Pearlman, Secretary-General of the Nobel Parliament at the Karolinska Institute. “Imagine walking barefoot in the fields on a summer morning. You can feel the warmth of the sun. The coolness of the morning, the breeze of the caressing summer, and the fine texture of the leaves of the grass at your feet. These temperature, tactile, and motion impressions are sensations that depend on other sensations, so kinesthetic sensations give us the ability to feel the surface and internal organs of our body. It is temperature. Monitors the position and movement of our body, called pain, tactile sensation, and proprioception.

“Such information constantly flows from the skin and other deep tissues, connecting us to the outside and inside,” continued Perlmann. “It’s also essential for tasks that we perform without difficulty and without thinking too much.”

Winner of the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine on Monday I made a series According to a quote from the Commission, a number of discoveries to clarify the cell dynamics of how these sensations occur. Their work affects everything from pain management to blood pressure regulation and bladder control.

Julius was cited in a study published between 1997 and 2002. In this study, the compound capsaicin found in chili peppers was used to identify sensors for nerve endings that cause pain in response to heat. He discovered that the gene was involved and tracked its role in the capsaicin receptor named TRPV1.

Patapoutian’s major treatise appeared between 2002 and 2015 as both he and Julius pursued the questions posed by the discovery of TRPV1. Some sensors were triggered by heat, others were also actuated by cold, and each used the chemical menthol to identify the receptor TRPM8.