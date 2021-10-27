British Columbia Health Authorities Report 457 New Cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, October 26





The British Columbia Department of Health reported 457 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, October 26th. Since the pandemic began, 202,973 COVID-19s have occurred. New cases have been reported in these healthy areas: Vancouver Coastal Health: 61

Fraser Health: 176

Island Health: 55

Interior Health: 83

Northern Health: 88

Residents outside Canada: 0 Currently, there are 4,829 COVID-19 activities in the state. 195,646 people who tested positive recovered. COVID-19 currently enrolls a total of 390 people, of whom 155 are receiving critical care in the ICU or acute care unit. Since yesterday, there have been two new COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the state to deaths at 2,131. From October 18th to 24th, fully unvaccinated people accounted for 64.1% of cases.

From October 11th to 24th, they accounted for 76.2% of hospitalizations. From October 18th to October 24th, fully unvaccinated people accounted for 64.1% of cases, and from October 11th to October 24th, 76.2% of hospitalizations. Last week, age-adjusted number of cases per 100,000 population (October 18-24):

• Unvaccinated: 288.8

• Complete vaccination: 35.2 -Adrian Dix (@adriandix) October 26, 2021 Outbreak There were no new medical facilities. Currently, there are a total of 28 outbreaks in the state. There is nothing on Vancouver Island. Island Health: Island Health reported 55 new cases of COVID-19 and 579 active cases in the Vancouver Island area. Breakdown of the Vancouver Island Incident: South Vancouver Island Active case: 145│ Total case: 4,359

Active case: 145│ Total case: 4,359 Central Vancouver Island Active case: 259 │ Total case: 4,736

Active case: 259 │ Total case: 4,736 North Vancouver Island Active cases: 47 │ Total cases: 1,269 No new deaths have been reported in the Island Health area today, with a total of 86 deaths on Vancouver Island. vaccination 89.6% (4,155,181) of qualified individuals aged 12 years and older in British Columbia received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 84.5% (3,918,385) received the second dose. In addition, 90.1% (3,896,273) of eligible adults in British Columbia received the first dose and 85.2% (3,683,380) received the second dose. To date, 8,171,136 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in British Columbia. This is the second dose of 3,918,385. Contains some links: You can see global statistics here..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.victoriabuzz.com/2021/10/bc-health-officials-report-457-new-cases-of-covid-19-on-tuesday-october-26th/

