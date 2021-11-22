Michigan hospital suffers from Covid surge





Many hospitals in Michigan are approaching capacity amid a surge in coronavirus cases. Hospital sacrifices are exacerbated by staff shortages affecting the state’s health system and an increasing number of people seeking medical assistance for issues unrelated to Covid-19, health leaders said. Hospitalizations for Covid-19 in the state have increased by 46% in the last two weeks. New York Times database.. The only other state with high spikes in the meantime was New Hampshire, where hospitalization increased by 58 percent. Michigan had higher per capita hospitalization rates than all but North Dakota. According to the Times database, Michigan’s Covid-19 cases have increased by 78% in the last two weeks. Only three states have increased significantly in the meantime.

“We’re all scared to die because it’s so hard to predict what this will happen,” Dr. Darryl Elmouchi, president of Spectrum Health West Michigan, said in an interview on Saturday. “We are prepared for the worst.”

With 14 hospitals in the state, Dr. Elmouchi said Spectrum Health is seeing more patients than ever, boosted by the surge in Covids and people seeking treatment for non-virus-related illnesses. Said. Hospitals had to expand their resources to meet demand. According to Dr. Elmouchi, the number of ICU patients has increased by about 40 percent since the recent surge. On Saturday, Spectrum Health admitted 371 patients with Covid, and at the beginning of the week, 86% of the patients admitted with Covid were unvaccinated. He added that the surge was damaging staff morale. “If you ask people to take an extra shift for a few weeks, that’s one thing,” he said. “If you ask people to take extra shifts for months, that’s another thing.”

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on Friday Presentation Face mask advisory to delay the spread of the virus before the holidays. The Department of Health recommended that all residents over the age of 2 wear face masks at indoor gatherings and urged businesses to implement mandatory mask policies. Department store Said The burden on Michigan hospitals “has reached a critical point in the state’s territory.”

Experts said the recent surge was even more concerned than past increases and urged residents to be vaccinated. As of Saturday, 54% of people in Michigan were fully vaccinated, less than 59% nationwide. Laura Appel, Senior Vice President of the Michigan Health Hospital Association, said: “In this current surge, we have been moving from the previous valley since around July 1st and are still heading upwards.”

