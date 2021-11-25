Health
CDC tools show how to improve airflow during indoor meetings
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wants to show Americans how to improve airflow and reduce COVID-19 infection during indoor meetings.
agency Publish interactive tools Wednesday as millions of Americans are set to meet for Thanksgiving holidays.
“When guests visit your home, improving ventilation (air flow) can prevent virus particles from accumulating in the air,” the agency continued. “Ventilation is good, Other precautionsHelps prevent COVID-19 infection and spread by staying 6 feet away and wearing the mask properly. “
Related: Holiday Gatherings: CDC Guidance sheds light on how to celebrate safely in COVID-19
The website has multiple drop-down menus. First, the user can choose the mode (off, automatic, on) to operate the HVAC unit. The user can then choose a premium filter or a regular filter. The user can then choose to have or not have a HEPA air purifier. Finally, the user can choose whether a nearby window is open.
Based on your selection, the CDC will display a meter that shows if the user has poor or improved ventilation in the house. The map also shows animated particles, showing how far or close the particles are based on the user’s choice.
“The small particles that people spit out may contain virus particles that contain the virus that causes COVID-19,” the agency also posted on its website.
The CDC recommends avoiding crowded and poorly ventilated areas where possible.
Related: Doctors say vaccines and boosters are the key to a safe gathering during the holidays
The CDC also suggests wearing a mask that fits snugly on the nose and mouth if you are in a public indoor environment and not fully vaccinated. Even fully vaccinated people are required to wear masks in public indoor environments where infection rates are fairly high. The agency may choose to wear a mask regardless of the level of infection if members of your family have a weakened immune system, a high risk of severe illness, or have not been vaccinated. I said no.
The CDC also said that the best way to minimize the risk of COVID-19 and keep friends and family safer is to get vaccinated against the new coronavirus. The CDC states that vaccination can better protect people who are not yet eligible for vaccination, such as infants under the age of five.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease expert, said families who were fully vaccinated with COVID-19 should be “feeling good” to get together for this year’s vacation. rice field.
Related: “Toys, turkeys, jewelry, oh my:” Tips for avoiding holiday pitfalls
“If you vaccinate and vaccinate your family, you can enjoy the typical Thanksgiving, Christmas, with your family and close friends,” he said. Your parents, your children, your grandparents. There is no reason not to do so. “
If you are considering a vacation or travel at an event, Visit the CDC Travel Page To help you decide what is best for you and your family. The CDC recommends delaying your trip until you are fully vaccinated.
If you are not fully vaccinated and need to travel, follow these steps: CDC Domestic or Overseas Travel Recommendations For unvaccinated people, keep in mind that many countries may ban unvaccinated travelers from entering the country. If not fully vaccinated, the CDC is recommended to be tested for viruses 1-3 days before travel.
In the United States, everyone, including those who are fully vaccinated, must wear a mask on public transport.
Do not travel, host, or attend meetings if you have any illness or symptoms. Test if you have symptoms of COVID-19 and if you are in close contact with someone who has COVID-19.
Stephanie Weaver contributed to this report. This story was reported by Los Angeles.
..
Sources
2/ https://www.fox26houston.com/news/cdc-tool-shows-how-to-improve-airflow-during-indoor-gatherings
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]