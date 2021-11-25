CDC tools show how to improve airflow during indoor meetings

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wants to show Americans how to improve airflow and reduce COVID-19 infection during indoor meetings.

agency Publish interactive tools Wednesday as millions of Americans are set to meet for Thanksgiving holidays.

“When guests visit your home, improving ventilation (air flow) can prevent virus particles from accumulating in the air,” the agency continued. “Ventilation is good, Other precautionsHelps prevent COVID-19 infection and spread by staying 6 feet away and wearing the mask properly. “

Related: Holiday Gatherings: CDC Guidance sheds light on how to celebrate safely in COVID-19

The website has multiple drop-down menus. First, the user can choose the mode (off, automatic, on) to operate the HVAC unit. The user can then choose a premium filter or a regular filter. The user can then choose to have or not have a HEPA air purifier. Finally, the user can choose whether a nearby window is open.

Based on your selection, the CDC will display a meter that shows if the user has poor or improved ventilation in the house. The map also shows animated particles, showing how far or close the particles are based on the user’s choice.

“The small particles that people spit out may contain virus particles that contain the virus that causes COVID-19,” the agency also posted on its website.

The CDC recommends avoiding crowded and poorly ventilated areas where possible.

Related: Doctors say vaccines and boosters are the key to a safe gathering during the holidays

The CDC also suggests wearing a mask that fits snugly on the nose and mouth if you are in a public indoor environment and not fully vaccinated. Even fully vaccinated people are required to wear masks in public indoor environments where infection rates are fairly high. The agency may choose to wear a mask regardless of the level of infection if members of your family have a weakened immune system, a high risk of severe illness, or have not been vaccinated. I said no.

The CDC also said that the best way to minimize the risk of COVID-19 and keep friends and family safer is to get vaccinated against the new coronavirus. The CDC states that vaccination can better protect people who are not yet eligible for vaccination, such as infants under the age of five.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease expert, said families who were fully vaccinated with COVID-19 should be “feeling good” to get together for this year’s vacation. rice field.

Related: “Toys, turkeys, jewelry, oh my:” Tips for avoiding holiday pitfalls

“If you vaccinate and vaccinate your family, you can enjoy the typical Thanksgiving, Christmas, with your family and close friends,” he said. Your parents, your children, your grandparents. There is no reason not to do so. “

If you are considering a vacation or travel at an event, Visit the CDC Travel Page To help you decide what is best for you and your family. The CDC recommends delaying your trip until you are fully vaccinated.

If you are not fully vaccinated and need to travel, follow these steps: CDC Domestic or Overseas Travel Recommendations For unvaccinated people, keep in mind that many countries may ban unvaccinated travelers from entering the country. If not fully vaccinated, the CDC is recommended to be tested for viruses 1-3 days before travel.

In the United States, everyone, including those who are fully vaccinated, must wear a mask on public transport.

Do not travel, host, or attend meetings if you have any illness or symptoms. Test if you have symptoms of COVID-19 and if you are in close contact with someone who has COVID-19.

Stephanie Weaver contributed to this report. This story was reported by Los Angeles.