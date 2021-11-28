Health
What should the Covid-19 test look like?
Idea room
As the pandemic competes for the enviable two-year milestone Otago Global Health InstituteThe Covid-19 Master Class series brings together a network of professionals to discuss key topics in Covid-19. I will produce works every day until December 5th.
James Ussher and Philip Hill will evaluate current testing options and those available around the world and offer some suggestions on what to do.
Diagnostic testing is essential for covid-19 compliance, but sufficient testing power and speed to obtain results is a major global challenge.
People with Covid-19 symptoms should be tested as soon as possible. If they seek testing and the results are readily available, the public health team will have the opportunity to find their contact information and stop further transmission of SARS-CoV-2.
Covid-19 is highly infectious for up to two days before the infected person becomes symptomatic and requires surveillance testing of asymptomatic individuals in certain situations.
As the pandemic continues, many companies and organizations will develop testing strategies. These should be developed in collaboration with health professionals, considering the following issues:
How do you estimate the performance of your Covid-19 test?
The test properties indicate how to use the test. Estimate their sensitivity (percentage of people who are positive for the virus) and specificity (percentage of people who are virus-free and negative). If the test is less specific, there will be too many false positives.
It also estimates the predicted value. A positive predictor indicates what percentage of people who test positive are infected with the virus. Negative predictions indicate what percentage of people who test negative are not infected with the virus.
Predictions vary depending on the prevalence of infection in the population. For example, if the test is 80% sensitive and 98% specific (such as the current rapid antigen test described below), and the community prevalence of Covid-19 is 1%, the predicted positive value is 30%. Is less than.
SARS-CoV-2 often detects both viable and infeasible viruses in the test, complicating the interpretation of the results.
What kind of test was developed?
Laboratory-required Covid-19 tests tend to use high-throughput polymerase chain reaction (PCR) machines, with high sensitivity (90% and above) and very high specificity (nearly 100%). increase. The two main sampling methods for these tests are nasopharyngeal swabs and saliva samples.
The sensitivity of the highest saliva test has reached the same level as the nasopharyngeal test. However, laboratory transport, multiple sample processing, batch testing, and patient reporting often require more than 24 hours to wait for results.
Some machines run PCR tests after a sample is placed in a cartridge and the results are available within an hour, but only a few cartridges can be processed at one time and cartridge availability is severely limited worldwide. ..
A further simplification of these methods for detecting viral RNA is loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP), which does not require a laboratory and provides results in less than 30 minutes. So far, few studies have evaluated the performance of the LAMP test and it seems to be less sensitive than the PCR test.
Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) is becoming more and more available. RAT detects the presence of viral “peplomers”. They tend to use nasal swab samples, and so far few large studies have evaluated saliva as a sample.
RATs differ significantly in terms of performance characteristics and turnaround time, and can typically only process one sample at a time. There is a difference in sensitivity between symptomatic (about 65% on average) and asymptomatic (about 55% on average) individuals.
Reported sensitivity estimates are often PCR test. Sensitivity also varies at different stages of the disease, with an average of about 70% in the first week and about 45% in the second week. Often, the specificity is very high (close to 100%) and there are many of higher quality antigen tests.
Some of the more sensitive (close to 90%) have a slight decrease in specificity up to 97%. If the infection rate is low, this can result in the majority of positive tests being false positives.
Other diagnostic tests under development use microfluidics, holographic microscopy to examine nanoscale structures and use techniques such as gas chromatography. Breath tests and trained detection dogs have some potential.
Wastewater sampling PCR-based testing is hampered by fluctuations in the number of cases that release the virus in the faeces, dilution of the virus, and the inability to distinguish between viable and non-viable viruses.
What testing strategy should I use?
While many countries have struggled to establish test capacity large enough to effectively respond to outbreaks, the lack of strategic use of large test capacity is a serious inefficiency in other countries and thereafter. It led to the failure to contain the outbreak.
Symptomatic cases are much more infectious than those who never become symptomatic, and testing for asymptomatic people can lead to a shift in testing from symptomatic individuals.
In addition, asymptomatic people probably play a small role in overall communication, so numerous positive results from such individuals may put unnecessary work on the health response.
When it comes to testing, you can think of at least five different groups of people.
- Asymptomatic people in the community should be able to take the test. To maximize uptake, both nasopharyngeal swabs and salivary PCR tests should be available.
- Everyone entering the country must be subject to a test plan coordinated based on expert advice, combining pre-departure, arrival and post-arrival tests.
- Symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals who are admitted to a risky situation (such as a hospital) should be included in a test plan to protect vulnerable people. Screening for all visitors and emergency department participants may not be feasible.
- Symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals who participate in large-scale events that pose a superspreader risk are candidates for self-testing with RAT prior to participation, and requirements may be affected by vaccination status.
- Occurrences differ in relation to the strategic use of the test. To maximize the value of limited laboratory resources, you can avoid testing for asymptomatic accidental contact.
* Statement of Conflict of Interest: Associate Professor James Asher is employed by the Southern Community Laboratories in Dunedin and is conducting a Covid-19 test. Professor Phillip Hill participates in four COVID-19 Ministerial Advisory Boards.
Sources
2/ https://www.newsroom.co.nz/ideasroom/what-covid-19-testing-should-look-like
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]