An additional 20 Utyne died of COVID-19, including a young adult in Salt Lake County

(Trent Nelson | Salt Lake Tribune) Shane Carter will receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a drive-through event held by the Utah County Health Department in Spanish Fork on Friday, September 10, 2021.

Editor’s Note • The Salt Lake Tribune offers free access to important stories about the coronavirus.Apply Top Story Newsletter, Will be sent to your inbox every morning. To support such journalism, Donation Or become Subscriber..

According to the State Health Department, another 20 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Utah over the past day, reaching 3,528 deaths.

One of the dead was a woman between the ages of 18 and 24 in Salt Lake County, and another woman in that age group died a week later. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 20 people have died in a wide range of age groups, from 15 to 24 years old. Health officials said the two young women who died recently were both at least 18 years old.

Two of the deaths reported on Tuesday were between the ages of 25 and 44, and three were between the ages of 45 and 64.

The Utah Department of Health has reported 1,195 new coronavirus cases in the past day, with a seven-day average of new positive cases reaching 1,127.

The number of children vaccinated continues to grow — 66,782 children aged 5 to 11 years have been vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 vaccine since they were qualified. According to the Ministry of Health, this is about 18.3% of older children in Utah.

Intensive care units in the state remain close to capacity. UDOH reported on Tuesday that 91.5% of all ICU beds in Utah and 96.3% of ICU beds in larger medical centers in the state are occupied. (Hospitals consider numbers above 85% to be functionally full). Of all ICU patients, 42.9% are treated with COVID-19.

Vaccine dose / total dose given in the last day • 14,486 / 4,136,987..

Number of fully vaccinated Utahns • 1,806,315 — 55.2% of Utah’s total population. This is an increase of 4,561 over the past day.

Cases reported in the last day • 1,195..

Cases of school-aged children • Of the new cases announced on Tuesday, 253 children from kindergarten to high school accounted for 21.2% of the total. 131 cases were reported in children aged 5 to 10 years. 53 cases of children aged 11 to 13 years. 69 cases in children aged 14-18 years.

Tests reported in the last day • 7,559 people were tested for the first time. A total of 16,349 people were tested.

Deaths reported in the last day • 20. (One of the deaths occurred before November 1st and further testing confirmed that it was the result of COVID-19.)

Eight of the dead occurred in Salt Lake County. In addition to young women, deaths include men aged 45-64, two men and three women aged 65-84, and men aged 85 and over.

Utah County reported three deaths: female 25-44, male 45-64, and male 65-84.

Two counties each reported two deaths. There are 65-84 men and 65-84 women in Tooele County and 25-44 men and 65-84 women in Weber County.

Other deaths were females aged 45-64 in Beaver County, males aged 85 and over in Davis County, females aged 65-84 in Emery County, males aged 65-84 in Juab County, and females aged 65-84 in Washington County. bottom.

Hospitalizations reported in the last day • 511. It’s 14 less than reported on Monday. Of those currently in the hospital There are 203 people in the intensive care unit, seven less than reported on Monday.

Percentage of positive tests • According to the state-specific method, the percentage for the past day is 15.8%. This is higher than the 7-day average of 14.5%.

The new state method counts all test results, including repeated tests for the same individual.Tuesday’s rate is 7.3%, lower than the 7-day average of 9.6%.

[Read more: Utah is changing how it measures the rate of positive COVID-19 tests. Here’s what that means.]

Risk ratio • In the past four weeks, unvaccinated Utah was 15.3 times more likely to die of COVID-19 than vaccinated people, according to an analysis by the Utah Ministry of Health. Unvaccinated people were 10.9 times more likely to be hospitalized and 4.2 times more likely to test positive for coronavirus.

Total up to now • 595,801; 3,528 deaths; 25,914 hospitalizations; 3,967,874 tested.