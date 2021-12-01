Public health extends the requirements for indoor masks | News





San Miguel County Public Health has expanded its county-wide public health policy to require masks in public indoor areas. Requirements are updated before it expires at 11:59 pm on Tuesday and are set to expire at 11:59 pm on Monday, January 31st, ending early if indicators improve. There are options for. This requirement applies to corporate employees and the general public, as well as all individuals over the age of two, who visit public indoor locations, regardless of vaccination status. “This is a shame. We know we are tired,” county public health director Grace Franklin said in a news release. “The capacity of hospitals throughout the region and state is still significantly tense, and the role of the local community remains important. What we have done here works. Immunization rates combined with wearing masks are from hospitalization. We are protecting the population. If we all continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves through the wearing of vaccines, boosters and masks, we will keep our communities safe and ultimately our nation. To do.” In the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving, several other counties in the state, including Jefferson, Adams, and Arapahoe County, implemented new mask requirements, and Denver County implemented a “Mask or Bucks” policy. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), more than 80% of hospitalized COVID patients are unvaccinated. Given this relationship, CDPHE continues to encourage vaccination and enhanced safeguards to help delay and change the course of the pandemic epidemic throughout Colorado. More than 90% of both ICU and acute care beds are used, the same beds used for patients suffering from heart attack, stroke, or trauma, and the capacity of hospitals across the state is the past two? I’m very nervous every month. Last weekend, a Pentagon medical response team was stationed in the front range to assist in flooded hospitals. “The concerns surrounding overwhelming hospitals are real,” Franklin said. “Our community and front range hospitals were full, and we saw the impact on the community if patients were delayed or transferred out of state for treatment. By doing so, we protect ourselves from the hospital and protect all those in need of emergency services. “ “Public indoor locations” continue to be broadly defined to include closed indoor areas that are publicly or privately owned and accessible to the general public by rights or invitations. This includes closed indoor spaces, indoor stores, businesses, schools, common areas, offices, lobbies and elevators that serve as employment venues. Therefore, employers must continue to implement this requirement among employees, contractors, customers, and everyone else in the interior space. The federal government continues to demand masks for planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transport that travel between the United States and abroad, and indoors for US transportation hubs such as airports and train stations. This federal mission includes a gondola servicing Telluride and Mountain Village, and all public buses throughout the county. Companies and entities may impose stricter requirements, but they are less restrictive. The Vaccine Clinic was reopened weekly in December.Please visit to register bit.ly/smcvaccine.. For business resources that help inform the general public, such as billboards and social media assets, visit the Public Uses folder or Business Resources tab on the COVID web page for the following counties: sanmiguelcountyco.gov/coronavirus..

