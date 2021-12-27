4 out of 10 COVID-19-positive patients at a local clinic, doctors say





Jacksonville, Florida – Holiday and Omicron variants are causing a surge in COVID-19 testing and cases throughout northeastern Florida. Many test sites reopened on Monday After closing for a few days for Christmas holidays. Those places had lines that were built before they opened. The beach drive-through test site in Duval County, formerly K Mart on Neptune Beach, had a long line before 7am on Monday. By 1:00 pm, the capacity was reached and Telescope Health’s contract staff performed over 325 PCRs and rapid tests. Staff said anyone wishing to have a COVID-19 test should come early Tuesday morning. News4JAX visited the municipal Emmett Reed, Lane Wiley and Cuba Hunter community centers on Monday. Demand for COVID-19 testing surged across the region and everyone was busy. For more information on capacity and pre-registration, please visit the following URL: JaxReady.com.. advertisement list: COVID-19 test site in northeastern Florida These government-run sites have long lines and many people choose to go to private test routes. This includes pharmacies, clinics and emergency medical centers such as Avecina Medical. Doctors there said they don’t have to pay from their pockets because most people’s insurance covers the tests. However, it takes patience to make a reservation. Dr. Saman Soleymani, co-founder of Avecina Medical, said: He said his company staff are seeing record numbers at six clinics in Duval, St. John’s and Clay counties. On Monday, he said more than four out of ten people tested for COVID-19 were positive, indicating that the Omicron variant is highly contagious. advertisement “We know that vaccination cannot be 100% successful in catching or infecting the virus,” Soleymani said. “So the best way is to test, and if you test someone and identify them early, those individuals can withdraw from the population.” He also said he was seeing cases of reinfection where people who had recovered from the coronavirus were regaining it. But he said with his patients that there were few deaths and serious illnesses. Fortunately, early studies suggest that Omicron can cause milder illnesses than past strains, such as first-generation and delta variants. “I think this will be the same as last year. Holidays, people get together, New Year,” said Soleymani. “There is always some delay, and infected people are trying to tell it to others.” Soleymani said that people need to be especially careful not to spread the coronavirus. They should be isolated on the first signs of symptoms and scheduled for examination as soon as possible. He said it would reduce the spread of the community.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax-All rights reserved.

