COVID-19: NB reports three deaths and urges high-priority groups to get boosters-New Brunswick





New Brunswick is encouraging immunocompromised people and high-priority groups to take booster shots. COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection).. Two people in their 70s are involved in Zone 1 (Moncton area) and two people in their 80s in Zone 2 (St. John area). read more:

COVID-19-New Brunswick students preparing to move to online learning for 2 weeks As of Tuesday, 56 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19, including 16 in the intensive care unit. According to the state, 37 of the hospitalized patients are over 60 years old and 11 are on ventilator. “Our high-priority group has the highest risk of serious illness from COVID-19,” said medical officer Dr. Jennifer Russell in a statement. The story continues below the ad “The best way to prevent serious illness is to follow public health guidance and get a COVID-19 booster shot.” People with immunodeficiency and those in the following priority groups can schedule booster immunization if at least 5 months have passed since the second dose. People over 50

First nation

Residents of nursing homes and adult housing facilities, including close relatives over the age of 18

Healthcare workers – including long-term care facilities, community health authorities, and people working outside the mural / ambulance New Brunswick

Early Childhood Education Center and Day Care School Staff and Staff Trend story Omicron variants complicate what COVID-19 endemic looks like

GTA Hospital calls it “Code Orange” to deal with the COVID-19 surge in Omicron fuel Based on the results of the PCR test, public health reports 746 new cases of COVID-19 and 73 recovery. At 11:59 pm, the state will begin booking PCR tests for those at highest risk of being hospitalized for COVID-19. The groups are: Symptomatic people over 50 years old

People who are symptomatic and immunocompromised or pregnant

Those who need a PCR test for travel

People identified as a priority by public health Everyone else is advised to use a rapid test. Those who receive a positive result on the rapid test will be asked to register via the new online form and follow the quarantine guidelines. The story continues below the ad















1:40

COVID-19: New quarantine requirements coming to New Brunswick





COVID-19: New quarantine requirements coming to New Brunswick

Close contact with vaccinated people who test positive and asymptomatic family members who have been vaccinated should be isolated for 5 days. Unvaccinated people who test positive and unvaccinated asymptomatic domestic contacts should be quarantined for 10 days. Intimate contacts outside the home are required to be continuously masked, avoid vulnerable settings and people, and limit contacts as much as possible for at least 10 days. If symptoms appear in close contact, you will be asked to use a rapid test unless you meet the requirements for a PCR test. © 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8487630/nb-covid-19-update-jan-4-2022/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos