Nearly 700 employees at Henry Ford Health test positive for COVID-19

Approximately 700 employees of Henry Ford Health System have tested positive for the coronavirus in the last seven days, the system’s chief clinical officer said Tuesday.

This is about 2% of the approximately 33,000 employees of the healthcare system who first announced in Michigan last summer that they would require workers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The news comes from the proliferation of COVID-19 cases in Michigan and across the country, the predominance of highly contagious variants of Omicron, and the continued overcrowding of understaffed hospitals and laboratory locations. increase.

“If you have a sick employee, you will be isolated until 7 days after the first symptoms appear, but the symptoms also need to improve. If you still have a fever or no improvement, your top priority Is to prevent infection of patients, “said Dr. Dennis Cunningham, Head of Infection Control and Prevention for Health Systems.

He said the health system could move to a five-day quarantine, if necessary, under new guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently adopted by the State Department of Health.

The health system also had to temporarily close 97 beds throughout the hospital, primarily due to staffing issues, said Dr. Adnan Munkarah, Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer.

Also, due to the proliferation of infections in the community, it was necessary to limit monoclonal antibody therapy, especially in the medical system. This reduces the risk of hospitalization and death from the coronavirus.

Sotrovimab, a monoclonal antibody product manufactured by Vir Biotechnology and GlaxoSmithKline, is the only monoclonal antibody therapy on the market in the United States that has been shown to be effective against Omicron variants in laboratory studies.

According to Cunningham, Tuesday’s health system had been reduced to the last 30 doses of monoclonal antibodies, which would be exhausted by the end of the day. We needed to adjust the criteria for those who could be treated by those at highest risk, such as those over the age of 75, those with severe lung disease who are using excess oxygen, and those who are on dialysis. ..

The health system expects another 300 doses of sotrovimab this week, Cunningham said. At a press conference, he received a text that he did not know several times, but that more doses had arrived.

Cunningham said the antiviral drug is expected to be available later this month, but due to drug interactions, it may only be used in certain patients.

Still, this treatment is not an alternative to vaccination, he said, and is the best way to protect against COVID-19 infection, hospitalization, or death.

“In Michigan, as of today, I think only 60.5% of people over the age of 5 are fully vaccinated, which will make this a little longer,” Cunningham said. I mentioned the surge. “That’s why we are very worried about January. I think it will be a very tough month when it comes to COVID.”

In Michigan, 61,235 COVID-19 infections were confirmed from Thursday to Monday, averaging about 12,247 per day. State data..

As of Monday, the State Department of Health confirmed 289 Omicron cases in Michigan by sequencing, most of which occurred in Wayne, Auckland, McCorm counties and the city of Detroit.

However, it is estimated to be only a fraction of the total number of strains in the state.

Dr. Christine Nefcy, Chief Medical Officer of Munson Healthcare, said Tuesday that the state has obtained about 10% of all positive tests sent and is doing sequences such as new variants.

“This is a very time-consuming, complex and expressive process, so we don’t do it for every sample sent,” she said. “Therefore, the data we have about where Omicron was and where it appeared is actually behind the reality.”

“We usually see an increase in the number of patients and hospitalizations after vacation, and we are preparing for one of the toughest months we have faced through this pandemic,” Cunningham said.

“The infection is so high that I would like to take a moment to comment on the home test. If the home test is positive, there is no need to repeat the test at the clinic or hospital. Useful home test … (Negative test) Do not consider free pass. If you have unknown exposure or feel that you have symptoms of COVID, act as if you have COVID until you go out. PCR test Is the best test available for COVID test results in many pharmacies and health departments offered in addition to hospitals … Your doctor can order one of these tests. “

As of Tuesday, 480 patients were admitted to the Henry Ford Health System with COVID-19, according to Munkala. As of yesterday, 65% of the patients were unvaccinated and about 65% of the 60 patients in the intensive care unit were not vaccinated with COVID-19, he said.

Munkarah said the health care system has also made “very important observations” in the last few days. Ninety-five percent of patients in the hospital or in the ICU also did not receive the booster vaccine.

“It’s clear that boosters seemed to have an important effect in preventing people from going to the hospital,” he said, as well as overseas studies where booster doses enhance protection, including those against Omicron variants. I quoted and said.

At Manson Healthcare, only 12 of the 76 patients admitted with COVID-19 were vaccinated, Nefsey said. She said 30 of the 32 ICU patients were unvaccinated and all 13 of the 13 ventilator-equipped patients were not vaccinated.

Staff writer Kristen Jordan Shams contributed to this report.

Contact Christina Hall: [email protected] Follow her on Twitter: @challreporter.

