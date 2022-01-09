When to consider penalties for unvaccinated COVID-19

Recently, President Joe Biden’s disbanded Transition COVID Task Force JAMA network This is a clear statement of what we all need to know, but we are afraid that too many will accept it.

SARS-CoV-2 is endemic and we need to adapt to it. This is because SARS-CoV-2 immunity, whether vaccine or infectious, is short-lived, asymptomatic spreads frequently, and the incubation period is very short, making it difficult to identify contacts. It is based on observing that there is not enough time for vaccination. Prevent illness..

In my hometown of Kentucky, these warnings are primarily interpreted as a prescription for ignoring the virus and living normally. Immoral and unsustainable..

The second JAMA Commentary Clearly state that the most effective measure is to “eliminate exposure to potentially infected individuals.” In other words, test and separation. The second most effective measure is because SARS-CoV-2 tends to become an aerosol. Attention to ventilation, Interventions made by the majority of indoor venues, Including school, Almost ignore. In addition, N95 masks should generally be readily available. The spread of PCR and rapid (home) testing is also important, but rapid testing does not detect low levels of virus. Miss an asymptomatic carrier.. Rapid (home) testing is ideal for screening for high infectivity before an event or for testing when symptoms appear. Viral load is highest at the onset of symptomatic illness and a home test is used on day 1. If the test is negative, we recommend that you do it again on the second or third day. This is why rapid (home) tests are sold in boxes that contain two tests.

Unfortunately, in my home county, the school system chose to spend $ 1 million on COVID-19 funding for two resurfacing. Outdoor truck..

Also, “All medical and laboratory facilities, all emergency department cases, and all hospitalizations, ICU admissions, And death“…” and “disease-specific consequences and immunization”, along with “social demography and Other related variables.. This strategy should be applied to all infectious pathogens and is essentially a need for a unified national health system. This is why the Ministry of Health of Israel and the Ministry of Public Health of the United Kingdom have timely and comprehensive data that can guide their health policies. US data is based on incomplete extrapolation. Full of errors.. Unfortunately, our country is far from adopting universal health insurance, and we are still tackling a deep political division between our leaders that is hindering our pandemic response. increase.

To this end, it may be more realistic to form a national public health system based on the US Department of Veterans Affairs infrastructure and the mission of a fourth mission to support the United States. Public health emergencies..