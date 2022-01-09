Health
When to consider penalties for unvaccinated COVID-19
It may be necessary to shift focus to the strategy adopted in Singapore in order to voluntarily pay at least part of the care to unvaccinated individuals. Acting irresponsibly is very easy when others are funding your safety net.
Recently, President Joe Biden’s disbanded Transition COVID Task Force JAMA network This is a clear statement of what we all need to know, but we are afraid that too many will accept it.
SARS-CoV-2 is endemic and we need to adapt to it. This is because SARS-CoV-2 immunity, whether vaccine or infectious, is short-lived, asymptomatic spreads frequently, and the incubation period is very short, making it difficult to identify contacts. It is based on observing that there is not enough time for vaccination. Prevent illness..
In my hometown of Kentucky, these warnings are primarily interpreted as a prescription for ignoring the virus and living normally. Immoral and unsustainable..
The second JAMA Commentary Clearly state that the most effective measure is to “eliminate exposure to potentially infected individuals.” In other words, test and separation. The second most effective measure is because SARS-CoV-2 tends to become an aerosol. Attention to ventilation, Interventions made by the majority of indoor venues, Including school, Almost ignore. In addition, N95 masks should generally be readily available. The spread of PCR and rapid (home) testing is also important, but rapid testing does not detect low levels of virus. Miss an asymptomatic carrier.. Rapid (home) testing is ideal for screening for high infectivity before an event or for testing when symptoms appear. Viral load is highest at the onset of symptomatic illness and a home test is used on day 1. If the test is negative, we recommend that you do it again on the second or third day. This is why rapid (home) tests are sold in boxes that contain two tests.
Unfortunately, in my home county, the school system chose to spend $ 1 million on COVID-19 funding for two resurfacing. Outdoor truck..
Also, “All medical and laboratory facilities, all emergency department cases, and all hospitalizations, ICU admissions, And death“…” and “disease-specific consequences and immunization”, along with “social demography and Other related variables.. This strategy should be applied to all infectious pathogens and is essentially a need for a unified national health system. This is why the Ministry of Health of Israel and the Ministry of Public Health of the United Kingdom have timely and comprehensive data that can guide their health policies. US data is based on incomplete extrapolation. Full of errors.. Unfortunately, our country is far from adopting universal health insurance, and we are still tackling a deep political division between our leaders that is hindering our pandemic response. increase.
To this end, it may be more realistic to form a national public health system based on the US Department of Veterans Affairs infrastructure and the mission of a fourth mission to support the United States. Public health emergencies..
There is also a problem with the treatment. Immunity to natural infections and vaccines is short-lived, says Oxford scientist Andrew Pollard.It’s not Sustainable or affordable.. Such a position may be overly pessimistic, but no one denies that SARS-CoV-2 presents a formidable therapeutic challenge.As discussed from the perspective of Borio, et al.. 90% of the population may need to be vaccinated before the pandemic’s impact on daily life can be minimized. Vaccination can be an annual event and needs to be renewed to target circulating variants.
A power of attorney, vaccination passport, proof of vaccination, or a negative SARS-CoV-2 test was required before using public transport or attending indoor events. “Few countries have achieved this level of vaccination without the need for vaccination,” he said.
Rapid development of SARS-CoV-2 treatment is required. Currently, only one monoclonal antibody is effective, and the new drug molnupiravir is “relatively ineffective and questionable about its potential. Serious side effects.. The supply of all treatments is severely restricted in the United States.
Borio, et al. They were also asked to make sure that free tests were widely available and that appropriate and prompt treatment was provided to everyone.
For many, free COVID-19 treatment combined with mandatory healthy living (vaccinations, masks, etc.) is the answer to this pandemic.However, in our unregulated society, we have shifted our focus to the strategy adopted in Singapore, at least for individuals who are not voluntarily vaccinated. Part of their care.. If bad results occur, it’s very easy to act irresponsibly while others are funding your safety net.
To deal with this pandemic, we need to reduce the spread of this virus. With the reappointment of the US Coronavirus Task Force, the establishment of the National Public Health Service requires presidential action. Building a foundation for this pandemic is a top priority.
..
