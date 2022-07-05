The new anti-hangover drug is said to break down up to 70% alcohol in an hour-what you need to know

The new hangover prevention supplement is just right For sale In England. Sold by the Swedish company Myrkl as an “effective pre-drinking tablet”.

The pill is said to break down to 70% of alcohol after 60 minutes. This means that if someone drinks 50 ml of 40% spirits containing 20 ml of pure alcohol, only 6 ml of alcohol will enter the bloodstream. This is the same as someone who only drinks 15 ml of spirits.

This reduction in the amount of alcohol absorbed by the body is reflected in the reduced short-term effects of alcohol, such as reduced euphoria and anxiety.

The company that makes this supplement recommends taking 2 tablets 1 to 12 hours before drinking alcohol.

Probiotic supplements contain two intestinal-friendly bacteria – Bacillus subtilis When Bacillus coagrance – Manufactured from fermented rice bran. These bacteria naturally break down alcohol into water and carbon dioxide. Acid-resistant capsules protect the bacteria from the natural acids in the stomach and allow most alcohol to reach the intestines where it is absorbed into the bloodstream.

What science says

The pill is intended for people who do not want to have a hangover after taking it the day before. But can these pills really prevent a hangover?

Hangover is mainly Dehydration effect of alcohol, May cause headaches. The direct effects of alcohol on the stomach can also cause stomach pain and nausea. The less alcohol your body takes in, the lower your risk of dehydration. However, pills only work after alcohol has passed through the stomach and reached the intestines, so the effects of alcohol on the stomach cannot be stopped.

Myrkl’s evidence is A single published research study.. Twenty-four healthy young Caucasian adults were asked to take either two Myrkl pills or a dummy pill (placebo) daily for 7 days. Then, depending on the weight, a small amount of alcohol (50-90 ml of spirits) was given. Their blood alcohol levels were tested for the next 2 hours.

Within the first 60 minutes, researchers found that people who received Myrkl had 70% less blood alcohol than dummy pills.

This study was well designed, including randomly assigning people to Myrkl or dummy pill groups, but some problems have weakened the results. First, the researchers reported only the results of 14 out of 24 people. This is because the blood alcohol levels of 10 people were initially low.

Second, the results vary from person to person, reducing the accuracy of the study. And third, researchers tested 7 days of treatment before taking a glass of alcohol, but the company recommends only 2 tablets 1-12 hours before taking any amount.

This study also leaves many unanswered questions. Do pills work for young, healthy, non-white people? Is it effective for people with intestinal or liver disease? Is there a difference in the effectiveness of pills between men and women? What happens if I take food and alcohol together? Do medicines change the action of tablets?

It is already known that friendly gut bacteria are altered by Long-term illness and lifestyle (Smoking, regular drinking and eating).It is also known that alcohol absorbs differently depending on the type. Weight, gender, physical activity and food consumption.. These factors may reduce or increase the effects of friendly bacteria contained on Myrkl pills.

Probiotics are safe and widely available. They can be purchased as yogurt, drinks, or tablets from many supermarkets and health food stores. The two bacteria contained in the Myrkl pill may also be safe for most people.However, probiotics given to sick people can upset the natural balance of healthy gut bacteria. Infection or bowel symptoms..

Pre-drinking pills to prevent the next day’s hangover are beneficial to some people. However, with all the unanswered questions about Myrkl, the best cure for a hangover is to reduce the amount of alcohol you drink the day before.