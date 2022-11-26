Health
Potential cancer breakthrough as scientists develop ‘nanodrugs’ that deliver chemotherapy to tumors
Scientists develop ‘nanodrugs’ 50,000 times smaller than ants to deliver chemotherapy directly to tumors
- Use nanoparticles invisible to the human eye to deliver chemotherapy drugs
- Researchers have also created a new immunotherapy to help reduce tumors
- The treatment hasn’t been tested in humans yet, but results in mice show ‘great potential’
Scientists have developed a cancer cure that is 1/50,000 the size of an ant.
We use nanocarriers, tiny particles invisible to the human eye, to deliver new immunotherapies and existing chemotherapeutic agents.
Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh hope the treatment will alleviate some of the side effects associated with conventional cancer treatments.
This new treatment works by stopping the production of immune proteins that are suppressed in cancer patients and allow tumors to grow and spread.
It also delivers super-targeted doses of chemotherapy directly to the cancer via swarms of nanoparticles that latch onto the tumor itself.
Chemotherapy works by killing rapidly growing cancer cells, but it often mistakenly attacks normal cells elsewhere in the body, causing serious side effects.
This lack of specificity also means that chemotherapy can leave cancer cells behind, which can start growing again, leading to relapse.
In a study of mice with colon and pancreatic cancer, treatment “dramatically” reduced tumor size.
Dr. Song Li, Professor of Pharmacy, University of Pittsburgh School of Pharmacy, said: chemotherapy drugs.
“We are very excited about this research because it is very translational.
“While we do not yet know whether our approach will work in patients, our findings suggest many possibilities.”
In a study published in nanotechnology in naturea team in Pittsburgh has developed a new immunotherapy called siRNA that shuts down a protein called Xkr8.
In cancer patients, chemotherapy induces the translocation of a small molecule known as the lipid phosphatidylserine (PS) from the lining of the tumor cell membrane to the cell surface.
PS acts as an immunosuppressant on the surface, protecting surviving cancer cells from the immune system.
Xkr8 is the gene responsible for this process, which the Pitt team discovered last year in another study.
Nanotherapy works in two ways. Shutting down Xkr8 and then delivering chemotherapy directly to the tumor.
When tested in mice, animals receiving a small treatment generated more cancer-fighting T cells and fewer immunosuppressive T cells than animals given placebo or chemotherapy alone. .
Next, mice that received both chemotherapy and immunotherapy showed a significant reduction in tumor size compared with mice that received a single treatment.
advertisement
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-11467371/Potential-cancer-breakthrough-scientists-develop-nanodrug-delivers-chemo-tumors.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Potential cancer breakthrough as scientists develop ‘nanodrugs’ that deliver chemotherapy to tumors
- Murkowski resists another conservative GOP challenger
- What Elon Musk Will Do If Apple And Google Ban Twitter: His Speech
- Australia comes from behind vs. Croatia and reach Davis Cup final
- Special campaign to address surge in measles cases in Malappuram – The New Indian Express
- Arryaman Seth on entering the Bollywood scene with Sony Liv’s Tanaav and changing perceptions along the way
- Must reconsider strict dress code for lawyers: CJI Chandrachud | Latest India News
- Hear the CNN legal analyst’s prediction about Pence testifying against Trump
- The secret of “Super Ager” with outstanding memory until the 80s
- Chinese Xi Jinping sends message to North Korea promising stability »
- Google: What Would Happen Without ‘Other Bets’ (NASDAQ:GOOG)
- GOTG Holiday Special Actor Shares When The Twist Originally Happened