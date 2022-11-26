Potential cancer breakthrough as scientists develop ‘nanodrugs’ that deliver chemotherapy to tumors

Scientists have developed a cancer cure that is 1/50,000 the size of an ant.

We use nanocarriers, tiny particles invisible to the human eye, to deliver new immunotherapies and existing chemotherapeutic agents.

Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh hope the treatment will alleviate some of the side effects associated with conventional cancer treatments.

This new treatment works by stopping the production of immune proteins that are suppressed in cancer patients and allow tumors to grow and spread.

It also delivers super-targeted doses of chemotherapy directly to the cancer via swarms of nanoparticles that latch onto the tumor itself.

Chemotherapy works by killing rapidly growing cancer cells, but it often mistakenly attacks normal cells elsewhere in the body, causing serious side effects.

This lack of specificity also means that chemotherapy can leave cancer cells behind, which can start growing again, leading to relapse.

In a study of mice with colon and pancreatic cancer, treatment “dramatically” reduced tumor size.

Dr. Song Li, Professor of Pharmacy, University of Pittsburgh School of Pharmacy, said: chemotherapy drugs.

“We are very excited about this research because it is very translational.

“While we do not yet know whether our approach will work in patients, our findings suggest many possibilities.”

In a study published in nanotechnology in naturea team in Pittsburgh has developed a new immunotherapy called siRNA that shuts down a protein called Xkr8.

In cancer patients, chemotherapy induces the translocation of a small molecule known as the lipid phosphatidylserine (PS) from the lining of the tumor cell membrane to the cell surface.

PS acts as an immunosuppressant on the surface, protecting surviving cancer cells from the immune system.

Xkr8 is the gene responsible for this process, which the Pitt team discovered last year in another study.

Nanotherapy works in two ways. Shutting down Xkr8 and then delivering chemotherapy directly to the tumor.

When tested in mice, animals receiving a small treatment generated more cancer-fighting T cells and fewer immunosuppressive T cells than animals given placebo or chemotherapy alone. .

Next, mice that received both chemotherapy and immunotherapy showed a significant reduction in tumor size compared with mice that received a single treatment.