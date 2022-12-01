What are Noro Nordisk’s weight loss drugs? Why is there a worldwide shortage?

Normal text size Larger text size Very large text size Judie Thompson recently drove to a pharmacy 45 kilometres from her home to replenish her dwindling supply of the drug she says changed her life. Thompson, 64, from Brisbane began using the drug in March to manage her type 2 diabetes. Since then, she has lowered her insulin usage from five injections a day to just two – and she lost 20 kilograms. “It’s changed my life totally,” she says. “I was 107 kilos when I went on it, and I started losing weight as well as noticing how well my insulin was working. “I walk my dogs, which I haven’t done in 10 years. I’m so happy to be me now.” The drug, Ozempic, which comes as a weekly injection, has been approved in Australia for treating type 2 diabetes but is also sought after because it can help with weight loss. It is being praised on social media for helping people shed kilos, as is its weight-loss-specific counterpart, Wegovy, in the United States. Ozempic is now a “Hollywood drug”, according to some reports. Asked how he got to look “so ripped”, billionaire Elon Musk tweeted it was down to “fasting … and Wegovy”. Now there’s a global shortage of Ozempic. It will not be available in Australia until April, affecting people who use the drug to manage their diabetes. What’s causing the shortage? Who should use be using Ozempic? And is it a magic shortcut for weight loss? Credit:Artwork Aresna Villanueva, Monique Westermann

What’s Ozempic (and what’s Wegovy)? Ozempic lowers blood sugar in adults with type 2 diabetes. About 1.3 million Australians were newly diagnosed with type 2 diabetes between 2000 and 2020, according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare. Diabetes is caused by the body’s inability to use and/or produce insulin, a hormone that controls blood glucose levels. Ozempic was created by Danish drug company Novo Nordisk in 2012 and approved for use for type 2 diabetes in the US in 2017 and in Australia in 2019. In July 2020, it was listed on the Pharmaceuticals Benefits Scheme (PBS) so that it costs about $40 (or $6.60 with a concession card) for a monthly course of weekly injections. The same amount on a private script, or “off label”, can cost about $130 or more. In clinical trials by Novo Nordisk, it was discovered that semaglutide, which Ozempic contains, had a dual effect: it could also lead to weight loss in patients. Semaglutide stimulates cells that make insulin while suppressing glucagon, affecting blood glucose levels, says leading endocrinologist and obesity specialist Professor Joe Proietto at the University of Melbourne. “Semaglutide is an analog of one of our own hormones that we make in our small bowel called glucagon-like-peptide-1 [GLP-1],” says Proietto, who established the weight control clinic at Austin Health. He says GLP-1 slows gastric emptying “so that it makes you feel fuller for longer, and then it goes to the brain and suppresses hunger. And both of those actions help with weight loss.” “It is known people who have diabetes have more trouble losing weight.” In clinical trials of Ozempic by Novo Nordisk, people with type 2 diabetes improved their blood sugar control and lost an average of between 2.75 and 3.56 kilograms more than people using a placebo by week 30. In clinical trials of Wegovy by Novo Nordisk, participants (considered obese but who did not have diabetes) lost an average of 15.3 kilograms over 68 weeks compared to those who lost three kilos with diet and exercise alone.

“It is known people who have diabetes have more trouble losing weight,” says Proietto. “Also, Wegovy is higher dosage and [that] study was of people who didn’t have diabetes.” Proietto advised Novo Nordisk on Ozempic and iNova Pharmaceuticals on the weight-loss drug Contrave, which is common practice for experts. The semaglutide drug Wegovy, also from Novo Nordisk, was approved in the US in June 2021 for chronic weight management in adults with obesity – or who are overweight with at least one weight-related condition, such as high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, or high cholesterol – in addition to diet and exercise. In September, the drug was approved for use in Australia for chronic weight management, as an adjunct to diet and exercise, but it’s not on the PBS and is not available here yet. Novo Nordisk has said in a statement it is working hard to make it available for patients living with obesity. The TGA points out that while they’re both semaglutide drugs, Ozempic and Wegovy are not interchangeable: they have different approved indications and uses, and involve different dosages and injecting devices. Credit:Artwork Monique Westermann, Stephen Kiprillis Why is there a shortage of Ozempic? “The worldwide shortage of semaglutide started to affect Australia in early 2022,” says the Therapeutic Goods Administration, which regulates medicine supplies in Australia, “when Novo Nordisk couldn’t supply enough Ozempic to meet an unexpected increase in demand due to off-label prescribing for weight loss.” The TGA explains that off-label prescribing, where doctors prescribe the drug in a way it wasn’t specifically approved for, is not unusual, “particularly for uncommon diseases and conditions or under-represented patient groups”.

“Making Ozempic involves a complex process to produce semaglutide using specialised equipment in a unique manufacturing setting,” the TGA adds. “This means that re-establishing supply for a global shortage will take some time.” Data from the federal Department of Health has shown the number of scripts issued monthly for the drug nationally increased six-fold over 2021 to more than 86,000 in December. It’s been rumoured that people are taking Ozempic to “fit into their bridesmaids dresses,” says endocrinologist Samantha Hocking, who is president of the National Association of Clinical Obesity Services. “I don’t think there’s any people that are normal weight getting these medications,” says Hocking, who has advised Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly. “You can’t just purchase Ozempic, it has to be prescribed by a doctor. Loading “There are 8.5 million people [living with obesity] and eligible to be prescribed this medication by their doctor. And that is a huge demand for medication.” Meanwhile, Ozempic and other semaglutides have been going “viral” on social media. The TikTok Ozempic hashtag has been viewed more than 295 million times and there are Ozempic hashtags for various countries, including “Ozempicaustralia”, which is the most popular with 18.2 million views. “If you spend enough time at the right dinner parties or on TikTok, you’ll eventually hear about Ozempic,” said a report in Town and Country in the US in August. Prescription-only medicines such as Ozempic can’t be advertised to the public in Australia, the TGA says, and it is investigating alleged unlawful advertising of Ozempic and meeting with social media platforms to reinforce Australian laws.

“We don’t want new patients initiated on drugs that are in short supply, like Ozempic.” Given the shortage of Ozempic, health professionals have been advised to prioritise people with type 2 diabetes. “The guidance for our GPs is very straightforward,” says Dr Karen Price, the president of the Royal Australian College of GPs. “We don’t want new patients initiated on drugs that are in short supply, like Ozempic.” Pharmacists can reject off-label scripts from patients who have been prescribed the drug for weight loss. “It’s really frustrating for patients that they can’t get access to a really important medication to help manage diabetes, which is a serious chronic health condition,” says Anthony Tassone, a pharmacist and president of the Pharmacy Guild of Australia’s Victorian branch. “Most patients that have been seeking Ozempic, from my experience, have been diabetes patients but there has been a noticeable increase generally and it’s very difficult to quantify what proportion would be patients who are using it for the purposes of weight loss and not primarily for diabetes control.” The shortage of Ozempic has also prompted doctors to prescribe alternatives for patients with type 2 diabetes, including Trulicity (dulaglutide), made by drug company Eli Lilly, which has led to a shortage in that drug too. Patients who have been prescribed Ozempic or Trulicity have been advised by the TGA to have their treatment “immediately reassessed” by their doctor. Credit: Artwork Aresna Villanueva, Monique Westermann Why are drugs used to treat obesity? Two in three Australian adults are obese or overweight. Nearly a third of Australians live with obesity, which is categorised by a body mass index (your weight divided by your height squared) over 30. The normal BMI for men and women is 18.5 to 24.9. Anyone with a BMI between 25 and 29.9 is considered overweight (just over a third of Australians).