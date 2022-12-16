Giving your child a calming device can lead to cocky behavior





Screen time may not be the way to soothe children’s tantrums, according to new research. A recent study published in JAMA Pediatrics It suggests that frequent use of smartphones and TV shows to calm children during difficult moments may lead to emotional regulation problems down the road. “When you see your 3- to 5-year-old child having an emotionally difficult moment, they may scream or cry about something, get irritated, hit, kick, or lie on the floor. Using media to distract or keep quiet is a strategy, but this study suggests that it doesn’t help in the long run. told CNN. The study analyzed how often 422 parents and caregivers used the device to soothe their children (ages 3 to 5) and the impact on behavior over a 6-month period. For young children, use of calming devices should be avoided. shutter stock Dr. Radesky told CNN that using the device to calm difficult emotions can lead children to lose the opportunity to learn how to deal with their emotions and to do the wrong things to get what they want. He pointed out that it might encourage “I’m going to show great emotion so that we can stop what we’re doing, and I can get away with this request. Radesky suggested that parents should teach their children how to respond to emotions by taking them to quiet places to process their actions and thoughts. “Having big emotions is not a bad thing, it just needs to be reset. We all need to reset from time to time,” she explained to CNN. Also, the World Health Organization does not recommend that children spend hours in front of screens.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2022/12/15/giving-kids-devices-to-calm-them-may-lead-to-bratty-behavior/

