Drew Barrymore-led 'Hollywood Squares' reboot to air on CBS in January





Drew Barrymore will serve as the centerpiece of an updated version of “Hollywood Squares,” which CBS aired in January. The Eye network announced the reimagined “Hollywood Squares” Thursday, with Barrymore as the centerpiece, as it unveiled its schedule for the 2024-2025 television season. CBS Entertainment Chairman Amy Reisenbach and CBS Chairman and CEO George Cheeks revealed the news during a press conference with reporters. The Player will run Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET starting in January, paired with “The Price is Right at Night” (hosted by another Drew – Drew Carey, of course) at 8 p.m. and a new season of “Raid the Cage “. hosted by Damon Wayans, Jr. and co-host Jeannie Mai, at 9 p.m. All three shows will air during a midseason break for CBS' regular Wednesday schedule, “Survivor” and “The Summit” (fall) and “The Amazing Race.” (spring). Jesse Collins (for Jesse Collins Entertainment) and Barrymore (via Flower Films) are the producers of this new “Hollywood Squares”. Much of the format remains the same: “The game’s “board” is a vertical stack of open-sided cubes, each occupied by a celebrity seated at a desk and facing the competitors. Celebrities are asked questions and competitors judge the legitimacy of their answers to win the game. Barrymore hosts the premier syndicated talk show “The Drew Barrymore Show,” which CBS stations carry in major markets, for CBS Media Ventures. “Drew is already part of our CBS family,” Reisenbach said. “She is adorable, she is endearing, she will bring her friends under the seats. We think it will be a great show at 10 p.m. for us. We now have a very solid Wednesday night of game shows to bridge the gap between “Survivor” seasons. Added cheeks: “We're reinventing 'Hollywood Squares.' We're going to be true to the old school elements, but like having as an anchor someone with that personality, those relationships, and just someone who is actually a die-hard fan of this franchise. We are very excited about it in the central square. It's actually been two decades since “Hollywood Squares” aired in its usual form, with a syndicated version hosted by Tom Bergeron from 1998 to 2004. The series originated on NBC, where it aired during the day from 1966 to 1980 with host Peter Marshall. A later syndicated version, hosted by John Davidson, aired from 1986 to 1989. In recent years, the Paramount cable networks have aired offshoots of the format, including “Hip Hop Squares” on MTV2 and VH1, and “Nashville Squares” on CMT. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2024/tv/news/drew-barrymore-hollywood-squares-reboot-cbs-1235990329/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos