Adolescent diabetes set to surge in coming years





Lexington, Kentucky (LEX 18) — There is a big difference between type 1 and type 2 diabetes. It is essential for genetic problems or lifestyle health problems. “Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease, which basically means that the cells in the pancreas that make insulin have been attacked by the body’s immune system. People with type 1 diabetes receive insulin injections for the rest of their lives. ‘, said UK health care diabetes educator Angela Hepner. . “Type 2 tends to be driven by lifestyle. People who tend to be overweight and obese. They tend to be more common than Type 1.” Looking at young patients, they usually fall into the Type 1 category. However, a recent study from the American Diabetes Association found that people under the age of 20 are more likely to develop type 2 diabetes. Hepner says it’s like a growing number of kids who aren’t developing healthy habits. “As a general rule, our kids are a little bit bigger overall. They’re very sedentary,” Hepner said. This potential change could lead to an alarming surge in case numbers. CNN analyzed the study and reported that by 2060, there could be a 675% increase in people under the age of 20 with type 2 diabetes. Looking even closer, the study found that by 2060, if current growth rates continue, there will be 230,000 people with some type of diabetes. However, if this increase is as exponential as it was from 2002 to 2017, the study predicts about 526,000 people with diabetes in the coming decades. Although Hepner finds the data scary, he believes there are two clear ways to reverse this potential trend. “The number one thing is physical activity, and there’s no question that it’s going to be physically active in some form or another,” said Hepner. The second is to give up sodas, give up juices. liquid carbohydrates and liquid sugars. They are really hard on your body. “ According to CNN, people with diabetes are at risk for complications such as nerve damage, vision and heart problems, kidney disease, heart disease, and premature death.

