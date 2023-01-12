6 Minutes of Daily Exercise May Be Enough to Prevent Alzheimer’s Disease

As little as 6 minutes of high-intensity exercise a day can delay the onset. Alzheimer’s diseasesuggests a new study.

Scientists have found that short periods of intense physical activity can extend the lifespan of a healthy brain and slow cognitive decline.

University of Otago team new zealandrecruited 12 people as part of the study.

They wanted to find the best way to boost the production of a specific protein called brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF).

The results of the study, published in The Journal of Physiology, revealed that short but vigorous exercise was the most efficient way to increase BDNF, increasing it fivefold compared to fasting or light exercise. became.

This protein is already known to be essential for brain formation, learning and memory, facilitating the brain’s ability to form new connections and pathways.

Studies in animals have shown that increased availability of BDNF promotes memory formation and storage, enhances learning, and improves cognitive performance.

What is High Intensity Interval Training? HIIT is a workout that consists of short bursts of high-intensity exercise followed by short bursts of low-intensity exercise. Moderate exercise should be about 50% intensity. The number of repetitions and the length of each will vary from exercise to exercise, but for just 20 seconds of intense exercise he does about three repetitions. There is no specific formula for HIIT. A common practice is to use a 2:1 ratio of work to recovery time. For example, alternate 30-40 seconds of hard sprinting with 15-20 seconds of jogging or walking until you fail. An entire HIIT session can last 4-30 minutes. In other words, it is considered a good way to maximize your workout in a short amount of time.

However, pharmaceutical interventions such as taking medications have failed to successfully increase the amount of BDNF produced by the human body.

Participants were closely analyzed as they undertook four different possible ways to boost their protein.

This includes 20 hours of fasting, 90 minutes of low-intensity cycling, 6 minutes of vigorous exercise consisting of 40 seconds of cycling followed by 20 seconds of rest, or a combination of fasting and exercise.

Researchers suggest that this may be because strenuous exercise increases the number of platelets, which store large amounts of protein, and releases them from the body.

Lead author Travis Gibbons says, “BDNF shows great promise in animal models, but so far, pharmaceutical interventions have failed to harness the protective power of BDNF safely in humans.

“We recognized the need to explore non-pharmacological approaches that could preserve the brain’s capacity for humans to naturally increase BDNF and use it to support healthy aging.”

A recent study also found that one minute of intense daily activity, such as running to catch a bus, can extend lifespan.

Researchers at the Charles Perkins Center at the University of Sydney found that just 3-4 bouts of shortness of breath during routine work reduced premature mortality by 40%.

It was also associated with up to a 49% reduction in the risk of death related to cardiovascular disease, such as heart attack and stroke.

