3D-printed tumor models may advance new cancer treatments

January 20, 2023 – Scientists have made major strides in the fight against cancer.Risk of dying from cancer in the United States 27% reduction Over the past two decades, we owe the researchers who have continued to unravel the intricate details of how cancer works and advance treatments.

Now, new technologies in 3D bioprinting (such as 3D printing of the human body using actual human cells) are enabling scientists to develop 3D tumor models that better represent samples from patients, thereby contributing to their research. promises to speed up

The impact could be “huge,” said Y. Shrike Zhang, Ph.D., assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and associate bioengineer at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. 3D bioprinting researchers“It’s not the only technique that allows for modeling tumors in vitro, but it’s certainly one of the most capable.”

Why is it important?because 2D cell culture The methods that scientists often use today may not capture all the intricacies of how cancer grows, spreads and responds to treatment. This is one reason why there are so few potential new cancer drugs. One estimate puts it at 3.4% – Can pass all clinical trials. results may not be carried over from Culture dish to patient.