



AMD establishes AI leadership with portfolio expansion, 4x R&D investment ahead of major Computex announcement

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is leveraging its extensive product range to strategically prepare to meet the growing demand for AI computing.

CTO Mark Papermaster highlighted AMD's robust portfolio of compute engines, strong customer relationships across diverse markets, and open software capabilities.

According to a report in Business Standard, he looked back at AMD's 55-year history and highlighted its transition to a modular IP portfolio unified by a comprehensive AI software stack. This will allow the company to adapt more efficiently to evolving technology needs.

Papermaster also noted that AMD plans to make important announcements at Computex, emphasizing the importance of open ecosystems and close industry partnerships.

He further explained that AMD's R&D investments have nearly quadrupled from $1.5 billion in 2019 to $5.9 billion in 2023, in line with the growing demand for computing performance and efficiency.

AMD has increased its presence in the market, especially after its acquisition of Xilinx, contributing significant IP, talent, and market expansion to the adaptive computing market.

AMD analysts warned that revenue estimates are now below consensus as weakness in the gaming division offsets growth in other areas. They warned that Nvidia Corp's (NASDAQ:NVDA) bullish pricing could impact AMD.

But he pointed to strong demand for AI and great potential for growth in AMD's data center GPUs despite competition from Nvidia. He also emphasized that there is strong demand for MI300 and the server business, which continues to improve despite headwinds.

AMD stock has risen more than 58% in the past 12 months. Investors can gain exposure to stocks through the AOT Growth and Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:AOTG) and the AOT Growth and Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:AOTG).

Price Action: AMD stock was up 1.99% pre-market at $153.60 at last check on Monday.

Disclaimer: This content was created in part using AI tools, and reviewed and published by editors at Benzinga.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

“The Active Investor's Secret Weapon'' Step up your stock market game with the #1 News & Everything else trading tool: Benzinga Pro – Click here to start your 14-day trial now!

Want the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article AMD establishes AI leadership with portfolio expansion and 4x R&D investment ahead of major Computex announcement

2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/amd-positions-ai-leadership-expanded-145124711.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos