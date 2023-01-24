Tennessee rejects federal HIV funding. TN Democrats call decision ‘unconscionable’





Nashville, Tennessee (WKRN) — Tennessee refused federal funding It sparked a quick backlash from state Democrats. “I’m on a relative path away from HIV. That was many years ago, before modern medicine and treatments,” said Rep. Nashville) said. “Fortunately, governments have saved countless lives because of their investment in prevention and treatment.” Clemmons said he was wary of sharing because he didn’t want to politicize his personal connections. rice field. 📧 Breaking comes to you: Subscribe to email alerts for News 2 → “It’s not conscientious,” Clemons said. “For those of us who have witnessed loved ones suffer and ultimately die from this horrific virus, it is a shock to our consciences.” Instead, the state health department plans to use state funds for HIV prevention, saying, “This administration will explore areas where it can reduce its reliance on federal funding and increase its independence. are doing. “It is important that it is used effectively and efficiently in the way that best serves the people of Tennessee,” said Gov. Bill Lee (Tennessee Republican). “So we think we can do better than the string that comes with the federal dollar, and that’s why we made that decision.” Of particular note is that federal funding parenthood planningan organization that has been entangled because of the history of Republicans providing abortion care. Instead, Lee said other nonprofits would be involved to fight HIV. “These funds go to the organizations that best serve those people,” he said.

But Democrats say the move is more political than wise. “I’ve seen the leadership of not only Democrats, but Presidents George W. Bush and Presidents Donald Trump. Told. “But he put real money into this effort.” Several Democratic leaders in the state share Yarbro’s views. “What we want is to encourage the Tennessee Department of Health to reconsider this decision,” said Senator London Lamar (D-Memphis). “This is free money from the federal government that goes through departments. Lamar argued that people, especially people of color, are at highest risk of HIV and do not necessarily trust health departments. “Many citizens don’t trust the Ministry of Health anyway,” she said. “So what you’re trying to do is discourage individuals from getting tested or treated for HIV, which in turn results in the spread of HIV in our communities.” ⏩ Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com For years, federal funding has come from the CDC. According to the centerhas provided over $10 million and over 110,000 HIV tests to organizations throughout Tennessee. Well, that burden will be borne by the state.

