Global study highlights wide disparities in COVID-19 vaccination among older adults







Source/Disclosure

Issuer: Disclosure:

The authors report no relevant financial disclosures.



Add topic to email alert

Get an email when new articles are posted Enter your email address to receive an email when new articles are posted . ” data-action=subscribe> subscribe

Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio About 77% of older people worldwide have been vaccinated against COVID-19, but researchers found wide disparities in vaccination coverage based on income level. Survey results show that 90% of older people in high-income countries are vaccinated, compared to about one-third in low-income countries.

data derived from Wong MK, et al. MMWR Mobs Mortal every week manager2023; doi:10.15585/mmwr.mm7205a1.

By 2022, WHO has set a goal of vaccinating 100% of the population at high risk for SARS-CoV-2. MMWR It suggests that the rest of the world is behind. Among these priority groups are the elderly, who have accounted for approximately 80% of COVID-19-related deaths since the pandemic began in January 2020. “Many low- and middle-income countries have limited access to vaccines and limited capacity to rapidly deploy a COVID-19 vaccine, so the recommended range of primary series and booster doses in low- and middle-income countries is limited. It is taking time to reach the coverage recommended by WHO and national health authorities,” the researchers wrote in the study. They conducted a comparative analysis of COVID-19 deaths and mortality in 2020 and 2021 using publicly available WHO data from three sources: Health worker status by age, gender, and disaggregated cases and deaths by country by week. WHO modeled COVID-19 excess mortality estimates. The researchers also analyzed WHO’s latest COVID-19 vaccination coverage to examine age-specific mortality rates and vaccination deployments among adults aged 60 and over in each country, using World Bank national income status. classified. The analysis found that in 73% of low-income countries and 31% of low- and middle-income countries, national mortality estimates exceeded reported COVID-19-related mortality rates by a factor of 10. . By comparison, in most high-income countries, the difference was “less than double.” According to researchers, no country has achieved the WHO’s 100% vaccination target, with overall vaccination coverage ranging from 21% in low-income countries to 74% in high-income countries. High-income countries are the only countries that have achieved the WHO target of 70% immunization for their entire population. Vaccination coverage among older adults ranged from 33% in low-income countries to 90% in high-income countries. “Vaccination coverage in the elderly population is below the recommended global vaccination target of 100%, and efforts are underway to understand and address why current vaccination programs are not reaching target populations. is needed,” wrote the researchers. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

November, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, PhD, MScdespite two-thirds of the world’s population being vaccinated,There are still large disparities in vaccination coverage“ These Concerns About the Equity and Availability of a COVID-19 Vaccine it is clear From the early months when they became available.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.healio.com/news/infectious-disease/20230203/global-study-highlights-wide-disparity-in-covid19-vaccination-among-older-adults The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos