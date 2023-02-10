Member States guide direction for post-2023 polio transition





At WHO’s 152nd Council Meeting, Member States will provide guidance on shaping the next phase of the polio transition, integrating established tools and expertise for polio eradication to strengthen national health systems. We emphasized our continued efforts to strengthen Significant progress has been made since the Strategic Action Plan for the polio transition 2018–2023 was presented to the World Health Assembly in 2017. Some countries, such as India, have successfully transitioned their polio programs to serve wider public health. In other countries, such as Sudan, the introduction of interdisciplinary integrated public health teams has provided an innovative pathway to reuse polio network skills. In 2022, the ‘proof of concept’ of the transition was further demonstrated by the successful transition of more than 50 low-risk countries in support of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative. Building on this progress, a new global vision for the polio transition will be developed in 2023, underpinned by coordinated regional action plans and a revised monitoring and evaluation framework. The aim is to ensure that transitions remain responsive to changing global, regional and national health conditions. lesson learned. At the 152nd session of the Council, Member States agreed that the Global Vision and Regional Action Plans should be aligned with polio assets to strengthen essential immunization, maintain high-quality, sensitive surveillance systems, and strengthen health security. proposed to focus on the migration of The UK noted the need to coordinate efforts with broader primary care approaches, while the US noted that robust surveillance is essential to sustaining a polio-free world. Countries including Paraguay and India have stated that one of the focus areas of their post-2023 transition vision is to reach out to vulnerable populations, particularly the more than 25 million unvaccinated “zero-dose children”. Yemen noted that many of these children live in areas with lingering polio outbreaks. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to setbacks in routine immunization coverage around the world and a global call to action to reach out to underserved communities. Member States also called for accelerating work to integrate polio capabilities with essential immunization systems, achieving eradication in the most difficult areas and laying the groundwork to prevent a resurgence of the poliovirus. Dr Ahmed Al Mandali, Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, on behalf of WHO’s six regional offices, said: Amid the withdrawal of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative. This is essential for maintaining a polio-free world. ” Success will depend on the joint commitment of governments, WHO, partners and donors, including ensuring the long-term financial sustainability of the transferred functions. Dr Zsusanna Jakab, Deputy Director-General of WHO, thanked Member States and said: An important lesson learned is that one size does not fit all. Transitions should be more nuanced, flexible, and contextual. ” “The global vision aligns transition efforts with the evolving global health agenda, including pandemic preparedness, integrated disease surveillance, and health system recovery and resilience.” This was the first opportunity for Member States to provide guidance related to the new vision and regional action plan. In the coming months, WHO will convene multiple stakeholders at global, regional and national levels to develop a shared vision for post-2023, underpinned by regional action plans, to promote strong and resilient health care. We support the realization of the system.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.who.int/news-room/feature-stories/detail/member-states-guide-direction-of-polio-transition-post-2023 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos