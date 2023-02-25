Health
Measles cases linked to viral Asbury University revival in Kentucky
Frankfort, Kentucky — A Kentucky confirms measles case It also relates to a massive two-week revival on the campus of Asbury College, Willmore’s Christian school.
State health officials said on Friday that unvaccinated Jessamine County residents attended the Kentucky Asbury Revival on Feb. 18.
Thousands of people from all over the country and around the world attended the service and the revival caught the attention of social media users around the world. It became a hot topic on TikTok.
revival Start February 8 and continues with two weeks. according to to the New York TimesAsbury University estimates that the reconstruction has brought more than 50,000 people to the small town of Willmore, which has a population of about 6,000.
After a measles case was identified, Asbury University officials said: said on friday The university is working with Jessamine County Health Department officials to ensure that all precautionary measures are in place to mitigate further spread.
Here’s what we know.
What is Measles?
Measles is a highly contagious respiratory virus that spreads through the air. A small number of cases can rapidly cause epidemics in high-risk, unvaccinated populations. The early symptoms of measles are typical of many upper respiratory tract diseases.
- heat.
- cough.
- conjunctivitis.
- snot.
Symptoms progress to a characteristic rash 3 to 5 days after symptoms begin.
What is the incubation period for measles?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Patients are considered contagious from 4 days before to 4 days after the rash appears.
Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr Stephen Stack said: “We recommend that unvaccinated participants isolate themselves for 21 days and be vaccinated with a safe and effective measles vaccine.”
Anyone who becomes infected on the Asbury University campus and develops any symptoms, whether or not they have had previous vaccinations, should be isolated from others and called a health care provider, emergency care, or emergency department for testing. He said he needed to receive
“Do not arrive at a medical facility without prior notice to avoid exposing others,” Stack said.
Kentucky has had three confirmed cases of measles in the past three months.
The first case was reported in Christian County in December. Occurs in Ohio.
A second case was reported in Powell County in January, with no known exposure to or association with the outbreak in Ohio. These two previous cases of hers were thoroughly investigated, but neither represented a public health threat.
Kentucky’s vaccination coverage is lower than the national average
In the United States, the primary measles vaccine is routinely given to children aged 12 to 15 months in combination with the mumps and rubella vaccine (MMR). Her second MMR dose will be administered regularly from age 4 to her age 6.
Two doses of the MMR vaccine are about 97% effective in preventing measles if exposed to the virus. The Kentucky Department of Public Health is working with local Kentucky health departments to promote her MMR vaccination in areas with low vaccination coverage.
Data recently released by the CDC Kentucky has the lowest MMR vaccination coverage among kindergarten children in the nation, The 2030 target for healthy people is 95%.
Contributors: Wyatte Grantham-Philips, USA TODAY.
