Health
Particulate air pollution is a risk factor for Parkinson’s disease: US study 25% increased risk in areas with highest long-term PM2.5 exposure
People living in areas with high levels of an air pollutant called fine particulate matter (PM2.5) are at greater risk due to power plants, motor vehicles, and fires. Parkinson’s diseaseaccording to a US study.
“We found a nationwide association between Parkinson’s disease and exposure to air pollutants. Increased risk of Parkinson’s disease compared to the Barrow Neurological Institute in Arizona. press release From the American Academy of Neurology (AAN).
The Mississippi Ohio River Valley in particular is a “parkinson’s hot spot,” Krzyzanowski added. Contamination by particulate matter all over the country. “
Investigation result,”Particulate matter and the risk of Parkinson’s disease in Medicare beneficiarieswill be announced at AAN’s 75th Annual Meeting in Boston, April 22-27.
Particulate matter consists of smoke, aerosols, soot, etc.
“By mapping Parkinson’s disease levels nationwide and linking them to air pollution, we can better understand local risks and help leaders take action to reduce the risk of disease by reducing levels of air pollution. I would like to encourage you to do so,” said Krzyzanowski.
both genetic and environmental factors It appears to influence the risk of Parkinson’s disease, a progressive neurodegenerative disease. exercise-related symptoms.
Increasing Evidence Suggests Air pollution Environmental risk factors for Parkinson’s disease. The European report also puts long-term exposure to air pollutants such as PM2.5 into Increased risk of dying from Parkinson’s disease.
PM2.5 consists of smoke, soot, aerosols, mold spores, dander, and other particles less than 2.5 micrometers in diameter, about 1/30th the size of a human hair. Such particulates come from automobiles, fossil fuel-fired power plants, other industries, and forest and grassland fires.
Krzyzanowski et al. investigated the potential association between increased PM2.5 exposure and Parkinson’s disease risk in the United States.
“We used a geographic approach to study Parkinson’s disease incidence across the United States and compare that incidence to regional air pollution levels,” said Krzyzanowski.
The researchers used 2009 data from Medicare, a government-funded health insurance program for people over 65 and people with certain disabilities. Of her more than 22.5 million people enrolled in Medicare that year, 83,674 were newly diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.
Disease rates were mapped and calculated for several regions of the United States. Average air pollution exposure levels based on annual PM2.5 concentrations were established for this 2009 patient group using residential zip code and county.
These people were then divided into four groups based on their average exposure to PM2.5. Those with the highest exposures had an average annual exposure of 19 micrograms per cubic meter (mcg/m3), while those in the lowest exposure group averaged an average of 5 mcg/m3 each year. His PM2.5 was exposed.
For every 100,000 people in the most exposed group, there were 434 new diagnoses of Parkinson’s disease, compared to 359 new diagnoses for every 100,000 people in the least exposed group.
After adjusting for factors known to affect Parkinson’s risk, including age, gender, race, smoking, and medical use, the researchers found that disease risk ranged from lowest to highest exposure groups. We found a 25% increase.
Rocky Mountain Region, Mississippi Ohio River Valley Pointed Exposure Risk
The researchers then divided PM2.5 exposure into 10 levels for a more detailed geographic assessment.
The association between PM2.5 exposure and Parkinson’s disease risk was strongest in the Rocky Mountain region, including Lake County, Colorado, southwest of Denver, and neighboring counties. Moving to the next level increased the risk of Parkinson’s disease by 16%.
In the Mississippi-Ohio River basin, which includes Tennessee and Kentucky, higher PM2.5 exposure was associated with higher incidence of Parkinson’s disease, but this association was weaker than in the Rocky Mountain region.
Here, the risk of Parkinson’s disease increased by 4% with each increasing level of exposure.
“The relatively weak associations found in areas with high Parkinson’s disease risk and the highest levels of particulate matter in the country are consistent with the threshold effect observed in the data,” Krzyzanowski said. I’m here.
“For example, in the Mississippi-Ohio River basin, the risk of Parkinson’s disease increases by about 15 hours with increasing exposure to air pollution. [mcg/m3] It’s the amount of particulate matter that seems to plateau the risk of Parkinson’s disease,” added Krzyzanowski.
The researchers believe this weaker association may be due to the apparent plateau effect between 12 and 19 mcg/m3 and that air pollution is associated with increased risk of other health conditions, including dementia. I pointed out that there is a possibility that Diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease.
“Using state-of-the-art geospatial analysis techniques, we identified national associations among PD. [Parkinson’s disease] PM2.5 varies in intensity from region to region,” the researchers wrote in their abstract.
Because PM2.5 contains a wide variety of air pollutants, some more toxic than others, “By looking more deeply into specific sub-fractions of PM2.5, we will be able to identify PM2.5. It may provide insight into regional variability associated with 5-PD,” the team added.
This work is supported by the U.S. Department of Defense, the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, and Michael J. Fox Parkinson’s Disease Research Foundation.
|
Sources
2/ https://parkinsonsnewstoday.com/news/fine-particle-air-pollution-parkinsons-risk-factor-us-study/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Back to where it all began: what if these athletes came back to play for their hometown?
- Boris Johnson dangles threat of rebellion over Northern Ireland deal | Brexit
- Particulate air pollution is a risk factor for Parkinson’s disease: US study 25% increased risk in areas with highest long-term PM2.5 exposure
- Bio-physiological susceptibility of the brain, heart, and lungs to systemic ischemia reperfusion and hyperoxia-induced injury in post-cardiac arrest rats
- Rishi Sunak strikes post-Brexit EU and Northern Ireland agreement
- Hear what Bryan Cranston had to say about Trump’s slogan
- New test for COVID-19 could detect infection just hours after exposure
- Will China help Russia with weapons in Ukraine? There are three reasons why this might
- New hydrogel stem cell therapy may repair damaged brain tissue
- Three games to watch: are you ready for state hockey? | Newsletter
- Their goal was this: Oregon Boys Hockey’s state title hunt
- Microsoft brings new Bing to Windows 11, launches Phone Link for iOS